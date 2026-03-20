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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260320/israel-organizes-false-flag-attacks-on-arab-nations---iranian-foreign-ministry-1123871057.html
Israel Organizes False Flag Attacks on Arab Nations - Iranian Foreign Ministry
Israel Organizes False Flag Attacks on Arab Nations - Iranian Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
“The US abused its military presence in the Arab nations,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei told Sputnik. 20.03.2026, Sputnik International
2026-03-20T18:17+0000
2026-03-20T18:17+0000
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“Unknowingly, these countries enabled the US to use their territories against Iran”, Baghaei explained. Tehran has hit back, but denies that it hit civilian and oil industry sites in neighboring countries – instead blaming its enemies. “Israel and even the US could conduct false-flag operations in the region using similar technologies to ours,” Baghaei charged. “We deliberately target only US military bases and other infrastructure that is being used to attack Iran.” He stressed the legality of Iranian retaliation. “According to International Law, Iran has the legal right to impose counter-measures against the attackers,” Baghaei said. “We are not striking any country without reason, we are just defending ourselves against Israel, the US, and any state that is willing to support the aggressors.”For more on the ongoing conflict between the US, Israel and Iran - check here
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Iranian MFA spokesman: Israel organizes false flag attacks on Arab nations
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Iranian MFA spokesman: Israel organizes false flag attacks on Arab nations
2026-03-20T18:17+0000
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Israel Organizes False Flag Attacks on Arab Nations - Iranian Foreign Ministry

18:17 GMT 20.03.2026
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“The US abused its military presence in the Arab nations,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei told Sputnik.
“Unknowingly, these countries enabled the US to use their territories against Iran”, Baghaei explained.
Tehran has hit back, but denies that it hit civilian and oil industry sites in neighboring countries – instead blaming its enemies.
“Israel and even the US could conduct false-flag operations in the region using similar technologies to ours,” Baghaei charged.
“We deliberately target only US military bases and other infrastructure that is being used to attack Iran.”
He stressed the legality of Iranian retaliation.
“According to International Law, Iran has the legal right to impose counter-measures against the attackers,” Baghaei said. “We are not striking any country without reason, we are just defending ourselves against Israel, the US, and any state that is willing to support the aggressors.”
For more on the ongoing conflict between the US, Israel and Iran - check here
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