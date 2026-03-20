US–Israeli War Against Iran (February 28, 2026–Present)

Brent crude prices on the London exchange exceeded $100 per barrel on March 12—the highest level since summer 2024. The reason for this is military activity in the Persian Gulf: attacks on tankers off the coast of Iraq led to a temporary halt of Iraqi ports, and a terminal in Oman was evacuated. The market is reacting more strongly to the risk of supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz than to stabilization efforts (such as the IEA’s decision to release reserves).