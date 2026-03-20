Portraits of school children from the Shajarah Tayyebeh Elementary School in Minab, who were killed in a U.S strike are displayed during a press conference by Iranian Ambassador to Tunisia Massoud Hosseinian, in Tunis, Tunisia, Thursday, March 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Ons Abid) - Sputnik International

US–Israeli War Against Iran (February 28, 2026–Present)

From Talks to War: US and Israel Launch War Against Iran
The Israeli military, together with the US Armed Forces, launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over the alleged development of a nuclear program by the Islamic Republic.
Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature, referring to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), and was ready to freeze uranium enrichment and place its facilities under IAEA control, but refused to completely dismantle its infrastructure. The US, however, insisted on “zero nuclear.”
A man photographs the rubble of buildings destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon, Sunday, March 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) - Sputnik International
A man photographs the rubble of buildings destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon, Sunday, March 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
© AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
A plume of smoke rises after a strike in Tehran, Iran, Monday, March 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) - Sputnik International
A plume of smoke rises after a strike in Tehran, Iran, Monday, March 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
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A man photographs the rubble of buildings destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon, Sunday, March 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
© AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
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A plume of smoke rises after a strike in Tehran, Iran, Monday, March 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
Donald Trump defined the operation’s objective as the elimination of the “threat” posed by the Iranian regime.
The last round of negotiations between Iran and the US in Geneva on February 26 failed, and within days diplomacy gave way to war.
First Day of War & Killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader

On February 28, 2026, explosions occurred in five Iranian cities: Tehran, Isfahan, Qom, Karaj, and Kermanshah. The residence of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was completely destroyed by a direct hit.

Israel carried out a preemptive strike on Iran. Targets included nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, as well as IRGC headquarters, air defense bases, and military-industrial sites. Israel named its military operation Roaring Lion. Documented evidence emerged showing that missiles struck not only military targets, but also civilian infrastructure in Iran.

A house in the center of Tehran, destroyed by an Israeli strike. - Sputnik International
A house in the center of Tehran, destroyed by an Israeli strike.
© Sputnik / Mohammad Ismail
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Explosion at Shahran oil depot facility in western Tehran - Sputnik International
Explosion at Shahran oil depot facility in western Tehran
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A house in the center of Tehran, destroyed by an Israeli strike.
© Sputnik / Mohammad Ismail
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Explosion at Shahran oil depot facility in western Tehran
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US launched strikes against the Iranian Armed Forces using Tomahawk missiles from warships; drones and HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems were also used. Guided missile destroyers USS Spruance, USS Frank E. Petersen, and USS Milius operated against Iran. In total, US ships fired up to 200 Tomahawk missiles in the first two days of the war. The number intercepted by Iranian air defenses was not reported.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the operation against Iran as a struggle of the “good guys” [meaning himself and US President Donald Trump] against the “bad guys” [meaning Iran]. The US–Israeli attack would supposedly help the “brave Iranian people take their fate into their own hands,” aiming for a change of power in the country, the Israeli prime minister said.

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the end of a news conference at Mar-a-Lago, Monday, Dec. 29, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla - Sputnik International
President Donald Trump shakes hands with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the end of a news conference at Mar-a-Lago, Monday, Dec. 29, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
Operation True Promise 4
Iran’s IRGC confirmed the launch of a retaliatory operation called True Promise 4. During the counterstrikes, US and Israeli military facilities located in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were attacked.
Iran strikes back: Strong retaliation against US & Israeli attacks

Targets included:

Israeli naval forces in Haifa and the Ramat David airbase;

headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain;

infrastructure of Dubai International Airport and Port of Jebel Ali in the UAE, where a fire broke out;

facilities in Kuwait, where the attack resulted in the deaths of three US servicemen.

Mapping Iran’s missile reach across Middle East - Sputnik International
Mapping Iran’s missile reach across Middle East
© Sputnik
According to media reports, at least 80% of Iranian missiles hit their targets during the first wave of strikes against Israel. The IRGC also reported hitting a long-range early warning radar system at a US military base in Qatar.
Tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz was completely halted. The IRGC ordered a full closure of the Strait of Hormuz, banning tanker movement. Later, Iranian authorities stated that passage through the strait would be allowed for friendly countries.
Mapping Global Oil Lifelines
© Sputnik
Tragedy In Minab, Iran
An American Tomahawk Cruise Missile hit a girls' school in Minab, Iran.
© Sputnik
On February 28, 2026, a girls’ primary school was destroyed in a missile strike, becoming one of the most high-profile incidents since the beginning of the military escalation in the region. Two American Tomahawk cruise missiles struck the Shajareh Tayyebeh primary school. According to various reports, between 168 and 175 schoolgirls aged 7–12 were killed, along with teachers, and dozens more were injured.
Minab school attack - Sputnik International
Minab school attack
© Iranian media
Minab school attack - Sputnik International
Minab school attack
© Iranian media
Minab school attack - Sputnik International
Minab school attack
© Iranian media
Minab school attack - Sputnik International
Minab school attack
© Iranian media
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Minab school attack
© Iranian media
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Minab school attack
© Iranian media
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Minab school attack
© Iranian media
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Minab school attack
© Iranian media
An AI-powered video of the US and Israeli attacks on a school in Minab, Iran, which killed 168 students
© TebyanOnline

Versions and Investigation:

Iran accused the US and Israel of a war crime and described its retaliatory strikes on March 6 as revenge for the children of Minab.

The US initially denied involvement; moreover, Trump suggested that the strike could have been carried out by Iran itself, but a subsequent internal Pentagon investigation indicated a high probability that the strike was carried out by the US military.

American media reported that the US and Israel may have carried out an airstrike on the girls’ school in southern Iran, mistakenly classifying it as a military target due to an intelligence miscalculation or an AI algorithm failure.

Minab school attack
© Sputnik
Leadership Deaths Confirmed
On March 1, Iranian official media confirmed the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed on the morning of February 28 at his residence.
Laying flowers at the Consulate General of Iran in Kazan - Sputnik International
Laying flowers at the Consulate General of Iran in Kazan
© Sputnik / Maksim Bogodvid
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The situation outside the Iranian Embassy in Moscow following the death of the country’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. - Sputnik International
The situation outside the Iranian Embassy in Moscow following the death of the country’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei.
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
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A memorial rally for Iran’s late Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. - Sputnik International
A memorial rally for Iran’s late Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
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Laying flowers at the Consulate General of Iran in Kazan
© Sputnik / Maksim Bogodvid
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The situation outside the Iranian Embassy in Moscow following the death of the country’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei.
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
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A memorial rally for Iran’s late Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
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40-day period of mourning was declared in the country. Among the victims of the US and Israeli attacks were also the ayatollah’s daughter, son-in-law, granddaughter, and daughter-in-law
Deaths of other senior officials were confirmed: Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh, IRGC Commander Mohammad Pakpour, Chief of the General Staff Abdolrahim Mousavi, and advisor Ali Shamkhani
The spokesperson for the Expediency Council announced the selection of Ayatollah Alireza Arafi as a member of the Guardian Council within the leadership body. Ayatollah Arafi is the head of the religious seminaries and a member of the Guardian Council. Masoud Pezeshkian, Hojjat al-Islam Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, and Ayatollah Alireza Arafi are members of the Temporary Leadership Council.
Ayatollah Alireza Arafi, head of Iran’s religious seminaries, member of the Guardian Council, and vice chairman of the Assembly of Experts. - Sputnik International
Ayatollah Alireza Arafi, head of Iran’s religious seminaries, member of the Guardian Council, and vice chairman of the Assembly of Experts.
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Expansion of Conflict
On March 2, 2026, Iran carried out a series of attacks on Israel and US bases in the region, as well as on Erbil Airport in Iraq. Explosions were heard in Dubai, Doha, and Bahrain. The IRGC stated that Iran attacked 60 strategic targets and 500 military sites of the US and Israel, using more than 700 drones and hundreds of missiles.
The Islamic Resistance in Iraq releases footage of drone launches on the "Victoria" base in Baghdad.
© Sputnik
Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani officially stated that Iran would not conduct any negotiations with the US.
Hezbollah resumed active combat operations against Israel, stating that the attacks were revenge for the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. On the same day, Israel carried out strikes on the southern districts and suburbs of Beirut. As a result of the attack, the head of Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc, Mohammad Raad, was killed.
Israel launched missile strikes on Beirut targeting Hezbollah facilities. Some 31 people were killed and 140 were injured.
Sputnik correspondent reporting from Tehran
© Sputnik
US Air Force F-15 fighter jet crashed in Kuwait. Iranian media claimed it was shot down by an Iranian missile, while the US said the F-15 was hit by “friendly fire.”
Regional Attacks and Advanced Weapons
  • From March 3 to 10, the IRGC attacked a US airbase in Bahrain with missiles and drones, and also struck Israeli targets: the Army headquarters in Caesarea, sites in Bnei Brak, Petah Tikva, Western Galilee, Ben Gurion Airport, and the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv.
  • IRGC stated that the attacks had reached a new level with the use of strategic and hypersonic missiles (Ghadr, Emad, Fattah, Kheibar Shekan). The Iranian Aerospace Forces command noted that warheads would now weigh no less than one ton. Iran used its newest heavy missile the Khorramshahr-4 (range—2,000 km, warhead—1,500 kg) against targets in Israel.
  • Iran carried out its 22nd wave of attacks using Khorramshahr-4 and Fattah missiles. The IRGC announced the destruction of THAAD missile defense radars in the UAE and Jordan, as well as an AN/FPS-132 radar in Qatar.
In this photo released by the Iranian Defense Ministry on May 25, 2023, Khorramshahr-4 missile is launched at an undisclosed location, Iran (Iranian Defense Ministry via AP) - Sputnik International
In this photo released by the Iranian Defense Ministry on May 25, 2023, Khorramshahr-4 missile is launched at an undisclosed location, Iran (Iranian Defense Ministry via AP)
© AP Photo
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated that the country would stop strikes against neighboring states if no attacks were launched from their territory.
Change in Iran’s Strategy
On March 11, 2026, Iran’s Armed Forces announced a change in their war strategy against Israel and the US, as well as in the tactical principles of strikes against targets linked to the aggressors on the territories of Persian Gulf countries. Strikes would now be carried out on a continuous basis and no longer be in response to attacks by US and Israeli forces on Iran.
Hezbollah announced the launch of a new operation against Israel called Eaten Straw, firing 100 rockets from Lebanon into northern Israel. Hezbollah and Iran described it as their first coordinated attack. Iran, together with Lebanon’s Hezbollah, struck more than 50 targets in Israel.
Iran stated its readiness to fight the US for more than 10 years: “A diplomatic solution is now excluded.”
US Uses Advanced Tech and Weapons
  • Distinctive feature of the current military operation has been the use of AI technology. As a spokesperson for the US Central Command stated, AI is used for initial data processing to highlight what requires human attention. The decision to select a target and carry out a strike is made by a human.
  • US Central Command confirmed the first use of high-precision PrSM (Precision Strike Missiles). The system is a development of ATACMS ballistic missiles, but compared to its predecessor, it can travel 200 km farther. Its range is up to 500 km, and is launched from the HIMARS mobile platform.
  • Another debut involved a new development—the LUCAS kamikaze drone. It is a clone of Iran’s well-known Shahed drone. According to media reports, the cost per unit is $35,000.
Global Divide Amid War

The military operation against Iran has intensified polarization in the international community amid other crises and conflicts. While Iran’s partners Russia and China condemned the attack, Western and regional US allies placed responsibility for the escalation on Iran, which carried out retaliatory strikes.

Russia’s response was swift: On March 1, Vladimir Putin expressed condolences to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian over the killing of the country’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and members of his family, noting that it was carried out in cynical violation of all norms of human morality and international law. Putin also reaffirmed Russia’s principled position on the need for an immediate cessation of hostilities, rejection of violent methods to resolve issues around Iran and across the Middle East, and a prompt return to political and diplomatic settlement.
Germany, France, and the United Kingdom stated they were not involved in the strikes on Iran, but condemned the Iranian strikes.
Italy and Spain showed restraint in their assessment of the situation.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez: The government’s position is “No to war,” after Donald Trump expressed disappointment with Spain over not providing its bases for strikes on Iran.
Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sánchez issued a statement regarding the aggression of the US and Israel towards Iran. March 4, 2026.
© Sputnik
Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni condemned the US and Israeli strikes on Iran during her speech in parliament in Rome. She described the military campaign unfolding in the Middle East as part of a growing trend of unilateral interventions “going beyond international law.”
Italian Prime Minister Meloni: condemned the US and Israel for the strikes on Iran during her speech in parliament in Rome on March 11, 2026.
© Sputnik
Reduced Shipping Through Strait of Hormuz & Oil Crisis
Following the US and Israeli strikes on Iran, shipping through the Strait of Hormuz sharply declined, and insurers began raising war premiums and revising coverage amid growing security risks. There is no formal blockade, but the market has faced a de facto paralysis of transport due to security threats.
Strait of Hormuz is a strategically important corridor: About 30% of global liquefied natural gas (LNG) trade and around 20% of oil and petroleum products pass through it. Amid rising risks, major shipping companies from Germany, Japan, France, and other countries have suspended transit through the corridor.
Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has nearly halted - Sputnik International
Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has nearly halted - Sputnik International
Iran officially stated that it is maintaining its maritime sovereignty in the Strait of Hormuz. The country treats passing vessels in accordance with international protocol, but will “identify” and “not allow to exist” commercial ships used by “other states for military purposes.”
Later, Iran stated that any Arab or European country that expels Israeli and American ambassadors from its territory will receive full freedom and rights to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.
Casualty Summary
Casualties from the military operation against Iran - Sputnik International
Casualties from the military operation against Iran
© Sputnik
WAR COST for US
  • The conflict had led to heavy human losses and a large-scale humanitarian crisis.
  • According to official Iranian data, at least 1,348 civilians have been killed and more than 17,000 people injured. The independent agency HRANA reports higher figures: at least 1,825 dead, including 1,276 civilians, among them 200 children, as well as 197 military personnel.
  • Fighting has also affected neighboring countries. In Israel, 12 people have been killed, including four children, as well as two soldiers in Lebanon. Lebanon itself has lost at least 687 people (including 98 children and 52 women) and three military personnel. In the Persian Gulf countries, 24 people have been killed, including 11 civilians and seven US servicemen. In Iraq, 31 people have been killed.
  • number of direct deaths across the region has exceeded 2,000. However, the humanitarian catastrophe inside Iran has been even more extensive: according to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, up to 3.2 million people have been forced to leave their homes, becoming internally displaced persons.
Strike on Elite: Larijani’s Death Won’t Change Iran’s Power Balance

The killing of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani on March 17 will not cause critical damage to the country’s leadership, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Council (parliament) of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ali Larijani during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin following the 12th annual meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club. File photo - Sputnik International
October 22, 2015. Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Council (parliament) of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ali Larijani during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin following the 12th annual meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club.
© Sputnik / Alexei Druzhinin
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“I do not know why the Americans and Israelis still have not understood this point: the Islamic Republic of Iran has a strong political structure with established political, economic, and social institutions.”

Araghchi also recalled the killing of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on February 28, after which the system continued to function.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry called the killing of Larijani a terrorist act and urged the UN Security Council to hold those responsible accountable.
Economic Losses Amid the Conflict With Iran
WAR COST for US
The first week of hostilities cost the US budget at least $11.3 billion. This was primarily direct expenditures on munitions: in just the first two days, the Pentagon spent $5.6 billion on precision weapons (for example, AGM-154 glide bombs cost up to $836,000 each). The US is spending about $1 billion per day on the war with Iran.
The Trump administration is preparing to request an additional $50 billion from Congress. However, there is no unity within Congress: Democrats are demanding clarification of the strategy, while some Republicans are concerned about uncontrolled spending. Some within the administration believe that even $50 billion is an underestimate.
Oil Market

Brent crude prices on the London exchange exceeded $100 per barrel on March 12—the highest level since summer 2024. The reason for this is military activity in the Persian Gulf: attacks on tankers off the coast of Iraq led to a temporary halt of Iraqi ports, and a terminal in Oman was evacuated. The market is reacting more strongly to the risk of supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz than to stabilization efforts (such as the IEA’s decision to release reserves).

Strait of Hormuz - Sputnik International
Strait of Hormuz - Sputnik International
Rise In Gold Prices

Amid the geopolitical instability, investors are moving into safe-haven assets. Gold reached a new all-time high of $5,213 per ounce (+77% year-on-year). Silver rose to $88.59, and platinum hit $2,202. Fitch Ratings raised its forecast for gold in 2026 to $4,500 per ounce, citing active purchases by central banks and investors.

US-Israel war against Iran
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06:53 GMT 20.03.2026 (Updated: 06:53 GMT 20.03.2026)
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