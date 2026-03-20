https://sputnikglobe.com/20260320/us-accelerates-deployment-of-marines-sailors-to-middle-east--reports-1123866693.html

US Accelerates Deployment of Marines, Sailors to Middle East — Reports

US Accelerates Deployment of Marines, Sailors to Middle East — Reports

Sputnik International

The United States is speeding up the deployment of additional military forces to the Middle East, including thousands of Marines and sailors, NBC News reported, citing people familiar with the decision.

2026-03-20T04:09+0000

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According to NBC News, the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit — comprising at least 2,200 Marines — is expected to deploy from San Diego earlier than scheduled in the coming days.The unit is set to deploy aboard the USS Boxer, an amphibious assault ship, and is likely to be accompanied by one or two additional vessels, meaning several thousand US sailors could also be sent to the region, the report said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260307/trump-considers-deploying-us-troops-in-iran--reports-1123780351.html

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