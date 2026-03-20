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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260320/us-accelerates-deployment-of-marines-sailors-to-middle-east--reports-1123866693.html
US Accelerates Deployment of Marines, Sailors to Middle East — Reports
US Accelerates Deployment of Marines, Sailors to Middle East — Reports
Sputnik International
The United States is speeding up the deployment of additional military forces to the Middle East, including thousands of Marines and sailors, NBC News reported, citing people familiar with the decision.
2026-03-20T04:09+0000
2026-03-20T04:09+0000
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According to NBC News, the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit — comprising at least 2,200 Marines — is expected to deploy from San Diego earlier than scheduled in the coming days.The unit is set to deploy aboard the USS Boxer, an amphibious assault ship, and is likely to be accompanied by one or two additional vessels, meaning several thousand US sailors could also be sent to the region, the report said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260307/trump-considers-deploying-us-troops-in-iran--reports-1123780351.html
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US Accelerates Deployment of Marines, Sailors to Middle East — Reports

04:09 GMT 20.03.2026
© AP Photo / Gregory BullMarines perform in a demonstration with hovercraft and the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer as Vice President JD Vance, not pictured, watches during activities to mark the upcoming Marine Corps' 250th anniversary Saturday, Oct 18, 2025, on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in Camp Pendleton, Calif
Marines perform in a demonstration with hovercraft and the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer as Vice President JD Vance, not pictured, watches during activities to mark the upcoming Marine Corps' 250th anniversary Saturday, Oct 18, 2025, on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in Camp Pendleton, Calif - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.03.2026
© AP Photo / Gregory Bull
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The United States is speeding up the deployment of additional military forces to the Middle East, including thousands of Marines and sailors, NBC News reported, citing people familiar with the decision.
According to NBC News, the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit — comprising at least 2,200 Marines — is expected to deploy from San Diego earlier than scheduled in the coming days.
The unit is set to deploy aboard the USS Boxer, an amphibious assault ship, and is likely to be accompanied by one or two additional vessels, meaning several thousand US sailors could also be sent to the region, the report said.
President Donald Trump speaks to a gathering of top U.S. military commanders at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, in Quantico, Va - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.03.2026
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