https://sputnikglobe.com/20260320/us-ignores-diplomacy-negotiations-and-dialogue---iranian-mfa-spokesman-1123870801.html

US Ignores Diplomacy, Negotiations, and Dialogue - Iranian MFA Spokesman

US Ignores Diplomacy, Negotiations, and Dialogue - Iranian MFA Spokesman

Sputnik International

The ongoing war against Iran is a direct result of American submission to Israel’s desires, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei told Sputnik.

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"The US has ignored diplomacy, imposed unilateral demands, and betrayed the negotiation process with Iran,” Baghaei commented. The consequences of the conflict will not only affect the Middle East but will have global ramifications, he noted.For more on the ongoing conflict between the US, Israel and Iran - check here

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