https://sputnikglobe.com/20260320/us-ignores-diplomacy-negotiations-and-dialogue---iranian-mfa-spokesman-1123870801.html
US Ignores Diplomacy, Negotiations, and Dialogue - Iranian MFA Spokesman
US Ignores Diplomacy, Negotiations, and Dialogue - Iranian MFA Spokesman
Sputnik International
The ongoing war against Iran is a direct result of American submission to Israel’s desires, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei told Sputnik.
2026-03-20T19:08+0000
2026-03-20T19:08+0000
2026-03-20T19:08+0000
world
iran
israel
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/14/1123871537_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ab92f7a599468e1a312625eb728ec9af.jpg
"The US has ignored diplomacy, imposed unilateral demands, and betrayed the negotiation process with Iran,” Baghaei commented. The consequences of the conflict will not only affect the Middle East but will have global ramifications, he noted.For more on the ongoing conflict between the US, Israel and Iran - check here
iran
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/14/1123871537_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_0da34bd59021663a9fb318fb5d8137b7.jpg
Iranian MFA spokesman: US ignores diplomacy and negotiations
Sputnik International
Iranian MFA spokesman: US ignores diplomacy and negotiations
2026-03-20T19:08+0000
true
PT3M11S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
iran, iran war, us-israeli war against iran
iran, iran war, us-israeli war against iran
US Ignores Diplomacy, Negotiations, and Dialogue - Iranian MFA Spokesman
Exclusive
The ongoing war against Iran is a direct result of American submission to Israel’s desires, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei told Sputnik.
"The US has ignored diplomacy, imposed unilateral demands, and betrayed the negotiation process with Iran,” Baghaei commented.
The consequences of the conflict will not only affect the Middle East but will have global ramifications, he noted.
For more on the ongoing conflict between the US, Israel and Iran - check here