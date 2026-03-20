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US Ignores Diplomacy, Negotiations, and Dialogue - Iranian MFA Spokesman
US Ignores Diplomacy, Negotiations, and Dialogue - Iranian MFA Spokesman
Sputnik International
The ongoing war against Iran is a direct result of American submission to Israel’s desires, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei told Sputnik.
2026-03-20T19:08+0000
2026-03-20T19:08+0000
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"The US has ignored diplomacy, imposed unilateral demands, and betrayed the negotiation process with Iran,” Baghaei commented. The consequences of the conflict will not only affect the Middle East but will have global ramifications, he noted.For more on the ongoing conflict between the US, Israel and Iran - check here
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Iranian MFA spokesman: US ignores diplomacy and negotiations
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Iranian MFA spokesman: US ignores diplomacy and negotiations
2026-03-20T19:08+0000
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US Ignores Diplomacy, Negotiations, and Dialogue - Iranian MFA Spokesman

19:08 GMT 20.03.2026
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The ongoing war against Iran is a direct result of American submission to Israel’s desires, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei told Sputnik.
"The US has ignored diplomacy, imposed unilateral demands, and betrayed the negotiation process with Iran,” Baghaei commented.
The consequences of the conflict will not only affect the Middle East but will have global ramifications, he noted.
For more on the ongoing conflict between the US, Israel and Iran - check here
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