https://sputnikglobe.com/20260320/us-state-department-seeking-procurement-manager-for-drones-for-ukrainian-security-forces-1123868718.html

US State Department Seeking Procurement Manager for Drones for Ukrainian Security Forces

US State Department Seeking Procurement Manager for Drones for Ukrainian Security Forces

Sputnik International

The US State Department has announced a search for a specialist to coordinate the procurement of drones and other high-tech equipment for Ukrainian security forces, Sputnik revealed after reviewing government documents.

2026-03-20T09:43+0000

2026-03-20T09:43+0000

2026-03-20T09:43+0000

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The position is titled "Emerging Technology Advisor and Contracting Officer’s Representative" at the US Embassy in Kiev. The candidate will be offered a salary of up to $150,000 per year. The document specifies that the post is associated with technologically complex procurements of drones and counter-drone systems for the Ukrainian police, border guard service, as well as, to some extent, the national guard. The job description indicates that the selected candidate will oversee multimillion-dollar contracts, develop technical guidelines for drones and specialized equipment, monitor deliveries, accept work from contractors, as well as authorize payments. The applicant must be a US citizen, have experience in managing large federal contracts, and be eligible for security clearance. The contract is for one year, with the possibility of extension up to five years.

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us state department, ukrainian security forces, ukrainian security forces, specialist to coordinate the procurement of drones