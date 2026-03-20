https://sputnikglobe.com/20260320/zelensky-using-terrorism-to-undermine-ukraine-negotiation-progress--russian-mfa-1123869687.html

Zelensky Using Terrorism to Undermine Ukraine Negotiation Progress – Russian MFA

Zelensky Using Terrorism to Undermine Ukraine Negotiation Progress – Russian MFA

Sputnik International

Between March 17 and 19, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked infrastructure related to the TurkStream and Blue Stream pipelines, but the attacks were repelled, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

2026-03-20T11:28+0000

2026-03-20T11:28+0000

2026-03-20T11:28+0000

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"These reckless actions by Kiev are in line with the terrorist attacks it has authorized on Russian and foreign tankers in the international waters of the Mediterranean and Black Seas, as well as the infrastructure of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, a company with large-scale participation of foreign capital," Zakharova said in a statement.Key points:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251228/anti-russia-states-cannot-join-ukraine-peacekeeping--german-lawmaker-1123376197.html

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ukrainian armed forces, turkstream and blue stream pipelines, russian foreign ministry