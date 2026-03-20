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Zelensky Using Terrorism to Undermine Ukraine Negotiation Progress – Russian MFA
Zelensky Using Terrorism to Undermine Ukraine Negotiation Progress – Russian MFA
Sputnik International
Between March 17 and 19, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked infrastructure related to the TurkStream and Blue Stream pipelines, but the attacks were repelled, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
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"These reckless actions by Kiev are in line with the terrorist attacks it has authorized on Russian and foreign tankers in the international waters of the Mediterranean and Black Seas, as well as the infrastructure of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, a company with large-scale participation of foreign capital," Zakharova said in a statement.Key points:
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ukrainian armed forces, turkstream and blue stream pipelines, russian foreign ministry
ukrainian armed forces, turkstream and blue stream pipelines, russian foreign ministry
Zelensky Using Terrorism to Undermine Ukraine Negotiation Progress – Russian MFA
Between March 17 and 19, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked infrastructure related to the TurkStream and Blue Stream pipelines, but the attacks were repelled, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
"These reckless actions by Kiev are in line with the terrorist attacks
it has authorized on Russian and foreign tankers in the international waters of the Mediterranean and Black Seas, as well as the infrastructure of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, a company with large-scale participation of foreign capital," Zakharova said in a statement.
Russia sees it as crucial to urge the Kiev regime to stop reckless strikes that pose a threat to international energy routes
Zelensky’s attacks on Russian energy facilities aim to undermine Russia’s position in the energy market and keep attention on the Ukraine conflict
Terrorist activities by Ukraine could cause serious harm to energy security and destabilize global markets
Zelensky is openly opposing Western interests, attempting to influence the internal political processes of his sponsors
Goal of the Ukrainian attacks on Russia's energy infrastructure is to prevent a resolution along the lines of the Anchorage understandings
28 December 2025, 07:18 GMT