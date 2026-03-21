https://sputnikglobe.com/20260321/airlines-suffer-losses-estimated-at-53bln-due-to-middle-east-conflict-1123872344.html
Airlines Suffer Losses Estimated at $53Bln Due to Middle East Conflict
Airlines Suffer Losses Estimated at $53Bln Due to Middle East Conflict
Sputnik International
The damage caused by US and Israeli aggression against Iran amounted to approximately $53 billion for the 20 largest publicly traded airlines, the Financial Times reported, based on its own calculations.
2026-03-21T06:52+0000
2026-03-21T06:52+0000
2026-03-21T06:52+0000
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The damage caused by US and Israeli aggression against Iran amounted to approximately $53 billion for the 20 largest publicly traded airlines, the Financial Times reported, based on its own calculations. Airline executives are warning of the consequences caused by the sustained rise in oil prices, disruptions at Gulf airports, and a potential hit to global demand, the Financial Times added. In the coming months, passengers planning trips on routes that are not related to the Middle East will face a sharp rise in ticket prices as airlines try to protect their revenues, the newspaper reported.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260320/iran-war-pentagons-200b-budget-could-run-out-in-just-five-months-1123870262.html
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the damage caused by us and israeli aggression against iran amounted to approximately $53 billion for the 20 largest publicly traded airlines, the financial times reported, based on its own calculations.
the damage caused by us and israeli aggression against iran amounted to approximately $53 billion for the 20 largest publicly traded airlines, the financial times reported, based on its own calculations.
Airlines Suffer Losses Estimated at $53Bln Due to Middle East Conflict
On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran has carried out retaliatory strikes on Israeli territory, as well as on US military targets in the Middle East.
The damage caused by US and Israeli aggression against Iran amounted to approximately $53 billion for the 20 largest publicly traded airlines, the Financial Times reported, based on its own calculations.
Airline executives are warning of the consequences caused by the sustained rise in oil prices, disruptions at Gulf airports, and a potential hit to global demand, the Financial Times added.
In the coming months, passengers planning trips on routes that are not related to the Middle East will face a sharp rise in ticket prices as airlines try to protect their revenues, the newspaper reported.