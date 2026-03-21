https://sputnikglobe.com/20260321/airlines-suffer-losses-estimated-at-53bln-due-to-middle-east-conflict-1123872344.html

Airlines Suffer Losses Estimated at $53Bln Due to Middle East Conflict

Airlines Suffer Losses Estimated at $53Bln Due to Middle East Conflict

Sputnik International

The damage caused by US and Israeli aggression against Iran amounted to approximately $53 billion for the 20 largest publicly traded airlines, the Financial Times reported, based on its own calculations.

2026-03-21T06:52+0000

2026-03-21T06:52+0000

2026-03-21T06:52+0000

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The damage caused by US and Israeli aggression against Iran amounted to approximately $53 billion for the 20 largest publicly traded airlines, the Financial Times reported, based on its own calculations. Airline executives are warning of the consequences caused by the sustained rise in oil prices, disruptions at Gulf airports, and a potential hit to global demand, the Financial Times added. In the coming months, passengers planning trips on routes that are not related to the Middle East will face a sharp rise in ticket prices as airlines try to protect their revenues, the newspaper reported.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260320/iran-war-pentagons-200b-budget-could-run-out-in-just-five-months-1123870262.html

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Sputnik International

the damage caused by us and israeli aggression against iran amounted to approximately $53 billion for the 20 largest publicly traded airlines, the financial times reported, based on its own calculations.