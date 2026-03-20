https://sputnikglobe.com/20260320/iran-war-pentagons-200b-budget-could-run-out-in-just-five-months-1123870262.html
Iran War: Pentagon's $200B Budget Could Run Out in Just Five Months
Iran War: Pentagon's $200B Budget Could Run Out in Just Five Months
Sputnik International
The funds requested by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth would last roughly 160 days—or about five months, Sputnik calculates.
2026-03-20T14:35+0000
2026-03-20T14:35+0000
2026-03-20T14:35+0000
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As of March 20, the expenditures exceeded $25.5 billion, according to the real-time Iran War Cost Tracker.Tracker bases its estimate on a Pentagon briefing: $11.3 billion for the first six days, then about $1 billion a day—roughly $11,500 per second. But the real cost may be much higher.Pentagon 'Has No Idea of Real Cost'US may have spent over $10 billion on air-defense systems in the first 48 hours, argues Jennifer Kavanagh of the Defense Priorities think tank, as quoted by The New York Times.That’s because Iran’s low‑cost, asymmetric attacks are forcing expensive defenses like THAAD (about $12.7 million per interceptor) and Patriot (about $3.7 million) to be used to shoot down drones and missiles.Three-week conflict could cost taxpayers $60–130 billion, five weeks up to $175 billion, and eight weeks around $250 billion, two anonymous US officials told The Intercept. The Pentagon "has no idea of the real cost,” one added, and the operation’s duration remains uncertain.US Weapon Systems Lost So FarWhile the Pentagon hasn’t confirmed total equipment losses, media reports offer a glimpse:Total: $3.42 billion
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260319/pentagon-seeks-200b-for-iran-war-as-costs-surge--reports-1123849813.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260318/iran-unleashes-dancing-missile-on-enemies-heres-why-sejjil-is-a-game-changer-1123843537.html
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iran war, us military budget, pentagon requested $200 billion, secretary of war pete hegseth, thaad missiles, patriot, f-35 hit over iran, the iran war cost tracker, radars, gulf conflict, iranian drones, us losses in iran
iran war, us military budget, pentagon requested $200 billion, secretary of war pete hegseth, thaad missiles, patriot, f-35 hit over iran, the iran war cost tracker, radars, gulf conflict, iranian drones, us losses in iran
Iran War: Pentagon's $200B Budget Could Run Out in Just Five Months
The funds requested by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth would last roughly 160 days—or about five months, Sputnik calculates.
As of March 20, the expenditures exceeded $25.5 billion, according to the real-time Iran War Cost Tracker.
Tracker bases its estimate on a Pentagon briefing: $11.3 billion for the first six days, then about $1 billion a day—roughly $11,500 per second. But the real cost may be much higher.
Pentagon 'Has No Idea of Real Cost'
US may have spent over $10 billion
on air-defense systems
in the first 48 hours, argues Jennifer Kavanagh of the Defense Priorities think tank, as quoted by The New York Times.
That’s because Iran’s low‑cost, asymmetric attacks
are forcing expensive defenses like THAAD (about $12.7 million
per interceptor) and Patriot (about $3.7 million
) to be used to shoot down drones and missiles.
Three-week conflict could cost taxpayers $60–130 billion, five weeks up to $175 billion, and eight weeks around $250 billion, two anonymous US officials told The Intercept. The Pentagon "has no idea of the real cost,” one added, and the operation’s duration remains uncertain.
US Weapon Systems Lost So Far
While the Pentagon hasn’t confirmed total equipment losses, media reports offer a glimpse:
$1.1B
—AN/FPS-132 early-warning radar system destroyed at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar
$282M
—three F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jets lost in Kuwait
$20M
—two AN/GSC-52B satellite communications terminals destroyed at the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet HQ in Manama, Bahrain
$30M
—three additional radar domes were destroyed at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait
$500M
—AN/TPY-2 radar, part of the THAAD anti-ballistic missile system
$300M/$500M
—AN/TPY-2 radar and support equipment destroyed at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, Jordan
$330M+
—11 MQ-9 Reaper drones lost
$560M
—seven KC-135 Stratotankers: one crashed in Iraq, another damaged in a supposed collision; five reportedly damaged at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia
~$100M
—F-35 fighter jet, recently damaged by Iranian fire