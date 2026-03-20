https://sputnikglobe.com/20260320/iran-war-pentagons-200b-budget-could-run-out-in-just-five-months-1123870262.html

Iran War: Pentagon's $200B Budget Could Run Out in Just Five Months

Iran War: Pentagon's $200B Budget Could Run Out in Just Five Months

Sputnik International

The funds requested by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth would last roughly 160 days—or about five months, Sputnik calculates.

2026-03-20T14:35+0000

2026-03-20T14:35+0000

2026-03-20T14:35+0000

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As of March 20, the expenditures exceeded $25.5 billion, according to the real-time Iran War Cost Tracker.Tracker bases its estimate on a Pentagon briefing: $11.3 billion for the first six days, then about $1 billion a day—roughly $11,500 per second. But the real cost may be much higher.Pentagon 'Has No Idea of Real Cost'US may have spent over $10 billion on air-defense systems in the first 48 hours, argues Jennifer Kavanagh of the Defense Priorities think tank, as quoted by The New York Times.That’s because Iran’s low‑cost, asymmetric attacks are forcing expensive defenses like THAAD (about $12.7 million per interceptor) and Patriot (about $3.7 million) to be used to shoot down drones and missiles.Three-week conflict could cost taxpayers $60–130 billion, five weeks up to $175 billion, and eight weeks around $250 billion, two anonymous US officials told The Intercept. The Pentagon "has no idea of the real cost,” one added, and the operation’s duration remains uncertain.US Weapon Systems Lost So FarWhile the Pentagon hasn’t confirmed total equipment losses, media reports offer a glimpse:Total: $3.42 billion

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260319/pentagon-seeks-200b-for-iran-war-as-costs-surge--reports-1123849813.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260318/iran-unleashes-dancing-missile-on-enemies-heres-why-sejjil-is-a-game-changer-1123843537.html

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Ekaterina Blinova

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