https://sputnikglobe.com/20260321/german-militarys-costly-digital-overhaul-poses-danger-to-soldiers-1123872934.html
German Military's Costly Digital Overhaul Poses 'Danger' to Soldiers
German Military's Costly Digital Overhaul Poses 'Danger' to Soldiers
Sputnik International
A second field test of the Digitalization of Land-Based Operations (D-LBO) project, which costs the equivalent of over $12B, had to be aborted last year due to critical failures, reports Welt.
2026-03-21T10:12+0000
2026-03-21T10:12+0000
2026-03-21T10:12+0000
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digitalization
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Deficiencies in the D-LBO project were so serious that there was a “danger to life and limb” during regular training with converted battle tanks, notes the report. The leaks reveal that: Germany wants to digitalize tens of thousands of vehicles as part of its militarization push.
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a second field test of the digitalization of land-based operations (d-lbo) project, which costs the equivalent of over $12b, had to be aborted last year due to critical failures, deficiencies in the d-lbo project were so serious that there was a “danger to life and limb” during regular training with converted battle tanks, germany's militarization push
a second field test of the digitalization of land-based operations (d-lbo) project, which costs the equivalent of over $12b, had to be aborted last year due to critical failures, deficiencies in the d-lbo project were so serious that there was a “danger to life and limb” during regular training with converted battle tanks, germany's militarization push
German Military's Costly Digital Overhaul Poses 'Danger' to Soldiers
A second field test of the Digitalization of Land-Based Operations (D-LBO) project, which costs the equivalent of over $12B and aims to network vehicles, troops, and sensors to enhance command, had to be aborted last year due to critical failures, reports Welt.
Deficiencies in the D-LBO project were so serious that there was a “danger to life and limb” during regular training with converted battle tanks, notes the report.
System is unstable, technically inadequate, not ready for operational testing or training exercises
November 2025-tested version exposed failures even in basic radio communication between retrofitted tanks like the Leopard 2 A7V
Simple voice radio is “overall inadequate”, with transmissions drowning in “gurgles and static” making them sound like “aquarium noises”
Soldiers cannot reliably tell if a message has been sent
Critical commands like an immediate ceasefire could fail — putting lives at risk
Tanks can only maintain a single fixed frequency, and simultaneous operation of security and tactical networks is impossible
Friendly Force Tracking (FFT) barely worked, raising the risk of friendly fire
Real combat coordination would be impossible
Further tests are planned, but whether it can be mission-ready by September 2026 is “uncertain”
Germany wants to digitalize tens of thousands of vehicles as part of its militarization push
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