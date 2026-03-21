https://sputnikglobe.com/20260321/german-militarys-costly-digital-overhaul-poses-danger-to-soldiers-1123872934.html

German Military's Costly Digital Overhaul Poses 'Danger' to Soldiers

German Military's Costly Digital Overhaul Poses 'Danger' to Soldiers

Sputnik International

A second field test of the Digitalization of Land-Based Operations (D-LBO) project, which costs the equivalent of over $12B, had to be aborted last year due to critical failures, reports Welt.

2026-03-21T10:12+0000

2026-03-21T10:12+0000

2026-03-21T10:12+0000

military

military & intelligence

germany

digitalization

leopard 2

bundeswehr

german bundeswehr

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Deficiencies in the D-LBO project were so serious that there was a “danger to life and limb” during regular training with converted battle tanks, notes the report. The leaks reveal that: Germany wants to digitalize tens of thousands of vehicles as part of its militarization push.

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Sputnik International

a second field test of the digitalization of land-based operations (d-lbo) project, which costs the equivalent of over $12b, had to be aborted last year due to critical failures, deficiencies in the d-lbo project were so serious that there was a “danger to life and limb” during regular training with converted battle tanks, germany's militarization push