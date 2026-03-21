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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260321/iran-notifies-iaea-of-attack-on-natanz-nuclear-facility---statement-1123873320.html
Iran Notifies IAEA of Attack on Natanz Nuclear Facility - Statement
Iran Notifies IAEA of Attack on Natanz Nuclear Facility - Statement
Sputnik International
Iran has notified the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) of an attack on its Natanz nuclear facility, the IAEA said on Saturday.
2026-03-21T12:35+0000
2026-03-21T12:35+0000
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"The IAEA has been informed by Iran that the Natanz nuclear site was attacked today. No increase in off-site radiation levels reported. IAEA is looking into the report," the IAEA said in a statement on X. IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi once again called on the parties to the conflict to show restraint in order to avoid the risk of a nuclear accident. Earlier in the day, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said that Israel and the United States attacked the Natanz uranium enrichment facility, with no leaks reported. Such actions violate international norms related to nuclear safety, the AEOI said. Iran has previously maintained it is not currently enriching uranium.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260321/israel-us-attack-irans-natanz-nuclear-facility-no-leaks-reported--1123872810.html
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Iran Notifies IAEA of Attack on Natanz Nuclear Facility - Statement

12:35 GMT 21.03.2026
© AP Photo / IRIB In this image made from April 17, 2021, video released by the Islamic Republic Iran Broadcasting, IRIB, state-run TV, various centrifuge machines line the hall damaged on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at the Natanz Uranium Enrichment Facility
In this image made from April 17, 2021, video released by the Islamic Republic Iran Broadcasting, IRIB, state-run TV, various centrifuge machines line the hall damaged on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at the Natanz Uranium Enrichment Facility - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.03.2026
© AP Photo / IRIB
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran has notified the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) of an attack on its Natanz nuclear facility, the IAEA said on Saturday.
"The IAEA has been informed by Iran that the Natanz nuclear site was attacked today. No increase in off-site radiation levels reported. IAEA is looking into the report," the IAEA said in a statement on X.
IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi once again called on the parties to the conflict to show restraint in order to avoid the risk of a nuclear accident.
Earlier in the day, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said that Israel and the United States attacked the Natanz uranium enrichment facility, with no leaks reported.
Such actions violate international norms related to nuclear safety, the AEOI said. Iran has previously maintained it is not currently enriching uranium.
Iran's nuclear enrichment facility in Natanz in 300 kms 186 (miles) south of capital Tehran, Iran (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.03.2026
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Israel, US Attack Iran's Natanz Nuclear Facility, No Leaks Reported
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