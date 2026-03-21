https://sputnikglobe.com/20260321/iran-notifies-iaea-of-attack-on-natanz-nuclear-facility---statement-1123873320.html

Iran Notifies IAEA of Attack on Natanz Nuclear Facility - Statement

Iran Notifies IAEA of Attack on Natanz Nuclear Facility - Statement

Sputnik International

Iran has notified the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) of an attack on its Natanz nuclear facility, the IAEA said on Saturday.

2026-03-21T12:35+0000

2026-03-21T12:35+0000

2026-03-21T12:35+0000

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"The IAEA has been informed by Iran that the Natanz nuclear site was attacked today. No increase in off-site radiation levels reported. IAEA is looking into the report," the IAEA said in a statement on X. IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi once again called on the parties to the conflict to show restraint in order to avoid the risk of a nuclear accident. Earlier in the day, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said that Israel and the United States attacked the Natanz uranium enrichment facility, with no leaks reported. Such actions violate international norms related to nuclear safety, the AEOI said. Iran has previously maintained it is not currently enriching uranium.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260321/israel-us-attack-irans-natanz-nuclear-facility-no-leaks-reported--1123872810.html

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