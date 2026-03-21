https://sputnikglobe.com/20260321/israel-us-attack-irans-natanz-nuclear-facility-no-leaks-reported--1123872810.html
Israel, US Attack Iran's Natanz Nuclear Facility, No Leaks Reported
Israel, US Attack Iran's Natanz Nuclear Facility, No Leaks Reported
Sputnik International
Israel and the United States attacked the Natanz uranium enrichment facility in Iran on Saturday, with no leaks reported, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said.
2026-03-21T09:49+0000
2026-03-21T09:49+0000
2026-03-21T09:49+0000
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"The Shahid Ahmad Rouchan [uranium] enrichment facility in Natanz was attacked this morning," the AEOI said, adding that the attack was a continuation of US and Israeli actions against Iran. No leaks of radioactive material were detected, and there is no threat to the population in the surrounding areas, the statement added. Such actions violate international standards on nuclear safety, the organization also said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260319/russia-urges-parties-to-iran-conflict-to-avoid-attacks-on-bushehr-nuclear-plant---rosatom-1123857622.html
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israel, us, iran, natanz, uranium enrichment facility, atomic energy organization of iran, aeoi
Israel, US Attack Iran's Natanz Nuclear Facility, No Leaks Reported
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israel and the United States attacked the Natanz uranium enrichment facility in Iran on Saturday, with no leaks reported, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said.
"The Shahid Ahmad Rouchan [uranium] enrichment facility in Natanz was attacked this morning," the AEOI said, adding that the attack was a continuation of US and Israeli actions against Iran.
No leaks of radioactive material were detected, and there is no threat to the population in the surrounding areas, the statement added.
Such actions violate international standards on nuclear safety, the organization also said.