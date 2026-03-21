https://sputnikglobe.com/20260321/iranian-missile-hits-israels-dimona---report-1123874195.html

Iranian Missile Hits Israel's Dimona - Report

Iranian Missile Hits Israel's Dimona - Report

Sputnik International

Falling shrapnel from an interception has been reported in Dimona in southern Israel, home to the country's nuclear research center, Israel's Channel 12 reported.

2026-03-21T18:34+0000

2026-03-21T18:34+0000

2026-03-21T18:54+0000

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Falling shrapnel from an interception has been reported in Dimona in southern Israel, home to the country's nuclear research center, Israel's Channel 12 reported. "The fall of shrapnel from an interception has been reported in Dimona," the channel's news service stated. The moment of impact was captured on bystanders' cameras. A fire broke out at the scene. About 50 people have been injured as a result of the attack, media reports say.For more on US-Israeli aggression against Iran - go here

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iranian missile hits dimona, israel's dimona, dimona nuclear facility