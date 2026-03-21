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Iranian Missile Hits Israel's Dimona - Report
Iranian Missile Hits Israel's Dimona - Report
Sputnik International
Falling shrapnel from an interception has been reported in Dimona in southern Israel, home to the country's nuclear research center, Israel's Channel 12 reported.
2026-03-21T18:34+0000
2026-03-21T18:54+0000
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Falling shrapnel from an interception has been reported in Dimona in southern Israel, home to the country's nuclear research center, Israel's Channel 12 reported. "The fall of shrapnel from an interception has been reported in Dimona," the channel's news service stated. The moment of impact was captured on bystanders' cameras. A fire broke out at the scene. About 50 people have been injured as a result of the attack, media reports say.For more on US-Israeli aggression against Iran - go here
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iranian missile hits dimona, israel's dimona, dimona nuclear facility
iranian missile hits dimona, israel's dimona, dimona nuclear facility

Iranian Missile Hits Israel's Dimona - Report

18:34 GMT 21.03.2026 (Updated: 18:54 GMT 21.03.2026)
© AP PhotoIn this photo released by the Iranian Defense Ministry on May 25, 2023, Khorramshahr-4 missile is launched at an undisclosed location, Iran (Iranian Defense Ministry via AP)
In this photo released by the Iranian Defense Ministry on May 25, 2023, Khorramshahr-4 missile is launched at an undisclosed location, Iran (Iranian Defense Ministry via AP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.03.2026
© AP Photo
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The city of Dimona in southern Israel is home to the country's main nuclear facility.
Falling shrapnel from an interception has been reported in Dimona in southern Israel, home to the country's nuclear research center, Israel's Channel 12 reported.
"The fall of shrapnel from an interception has been reported in Dimona," the channel's news service stated.
The moment of impact was captured on bystanders' cameras. A fire broke out at the scene.
About 50 people have been injured as a result of the attack, media reports say.
For more on US-Israeli aggression against Iran - go here
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