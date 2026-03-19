https://sputnikglobe.com/20260319/russia-urges-parties-to-iran-conflict-to-avoid-attacks-on-bushehr-nuclear-plant---rosatom-1123857622.html

Russia Urges Parties to Iran Conflict to Avoid Attacks on Bushehr Nuclear Plant - Rosatom

Russia Urges Parties to Iran Conflict to Avoid Attacks on Bushehr Nuclear Plant - Rosatom

Sputnik International

Russia is urging all parties to the Iran conflict to prevent further strikes on the Bushehr nuclear power plant, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Thursday.

2026-03-19T11:43+0000

2026-03-19T11:43+0000

2026-03-19T11:43+0000

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alexei likhachev

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iran’s bushehr nuclear plant

bushehr nuclear power plant

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"We call on all parties involved in the conflict to prevent anything like this from happening in the future," Likhachev told reporters after a shell hit the nuclear facility. The Bushehr power plant continues to operate as usual, the Rosatom chief said. Iran has no plans to shut it down. Russia is organizing another major evacuation of its personnel from the plant, leaving several dozen staff on site, he added.The portfolio of foreign orders of Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom is valued at about $206-208 billion, with more contracts earmarked for 2026, Likhachev said.Rosatom is in partnership relations with over 70 countries and building nuclear power plants in nine countries, while its industry relations abroad span 120-130 countries, the CEO said.The nuclear power plant planned to be built on the Moon will have to have capacity of at least 5 Kilowatt and a working life of up to 10 years, Alexey Likhachev said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260318/russia-condemns-irresponsible-attack-on-bushehr-nuclear-power-plant---foreign-ministry-1123845381.html

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russia urges parties to iran conflict, bushehr nuclear plant, rosatom ceo alexey likhachev, iran conflict