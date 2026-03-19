https://sputnikglobe.com/20260319/russia-urges-parties-to-iran-conflict-to-avoid-attacks-on-bushehr-nuclear-plant---rosatom-1123857622.html
Russia Urges Parties to Iran Conflict to Avoid Attacks on Bushehr Nuclear Plant - Rosatom
Russia Urges Parties to Iran Conflict to Avoid Attacks on Bushehr Nuclear Plant - Rosatom
Sputnik International
Russia is urging all parties to the Iran conflict to prevent further strikes on the Bushehr nuclear power plant, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Thursday.
2026-03-19T11:43+0000
2026-03-19T11:43+0000
2026-03-19T11:43+0000
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alexei likhachev
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russian energy ministry
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iran’s bushehr nuclear plant
bushehr nuclear power plant
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"We call on all parties involved in the conflict to prevent anything like this from happening in the future," Likhachev told reporters after a shell hit the nuclear facility. The Bushehr power plant continues to operate as usual, the Rosatom chief said. Iran has no plans to shut it down. Russia is organizing another major evacuation of its personnel from the plant, leaving several dozen staff on site, he added.The portfolio of foreign orders of Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom is valued at about $206-208 billion, with more contracts earmarked for 2026, Likhachev said.Rosatom is in partnership relations with over 70 countries and building nuclear power plants in nine countries, while its industry relations abroad span 120-130 countries, the CEO said.The nuclear power plant planned to be built on the Moon will have to have capacity of at least 5 Kilowatt and a working life of up to 10 years, Alexey Likhachev said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260318/russia-condemns-irresponsible-attack-on-bushehr-nuclear-power-plant---foreign-ministry-1123845381.html
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russia urges parties to iran conflict, bushehr nuclear plant, rosatom ceo alexey likhachev, iran conflict
russia urges parties to iran conflict, bushehr nuclear plant, rosatom ceo alexey likhachev, iran conflict
Russia Urges Parties to Iran Conflict to Avoid Attacks on Bushehr Nuclear Plant - Rosatom
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is urging all parties to the Iran conflict to prevent further strikes on the Bushehr nuclear power plant, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Thursday.
"We call on all parties involved in the conflict to prevent anything like this from happening in the future," Likhachev told reporters after a shell hit the nuclear facility.
The Bushehr power plant
continues to operate as usual, the Rosatom chief said. Iran has no plans to shut it down. Russia is organizing another major evacuation of its personnel from the plant, leaving several dozen staff on site, he added.
The portfolio of foreign orders of Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom is valued at about $206-208 billion, with more contracts earmarked for 2026, Likhachev said.
"Our portfolio of orders is somewhere between $206 billion and $208 billion. This figure is constantly changing. Some of it goes into ongoing projects, while some comes as contracts are signed. We plan to sign a number of intergovernmental agreements and contracts this year," Likhachev told journalists.
Rosatom
is in partnership relations with over 70 countries and building nuclear power plants in nine countries, while its industry relations abroad span 120-130 countries, the CEO said.
The nuclear power plant planned to be built on the Moon will have to have capacity of at least 5 Kilowatt and a working life of up to 10 years, Alexey Likhachev said.
"By the mid-2030s, this station with at least 5 kilowatts of capacity with up to 10 years of operation should be created on the Moon," Likhachev said, speaking at the seminar Electric Power Industry - the basis of the country's development at the Russian Energy Ministry.