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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260321/russian-armed-forces-strike-ukraines-infrastructure-facilities--1123873118.html
Russian Armed Forces Strike Ukraine's Infrastructure Facilities
Russian Armed Forces Strike Ukraine's Infrastructure Facilities
Sputnik International
The Russian Armed Forces struck energy and transportation infrastructure facilities used in the interests of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
2026-03-21T10:13+0000
2026-03-21T10:13+0000
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"Operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces, and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces' battlegroups struck Ukraine's energy and transportation infrastructure facilities, unmanned aerial vehicle control centers, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 137 areas," the ministry said in a statement.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260320/ukraine-loses-over-2125-soldiers-to-russian-forces-in-past-week---mod-1123868596.html
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Russian Armed Forces Strike Ukraine's Infrastructure Facilities

10:13 GMT 21.03.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen of the artillery brigade division of the Tsentr battlegroup of forces fire a BM-27 9K57 Uragan (Hurricane) multiple launch rocket system towards positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces
Russian servicemen of the artillery brigade division of the Tsentr battlegroup of forces fire a BM-27 9K57 Uragan (Hurricane) multiple launch rocket system towards positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.03.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Armed Forces struck energy and transportation infrastructure facilities used in the interests of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"Operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces, and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces' battlegroups struck Ukraine's energy and transportation infrastructure facilities, unmanned aerial vehicle control centers, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 137 areas," the ministry said in a statement.
Ukraine lost over 370 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup
Over 305 soldiers eliminated by Russia's Vostok battlegroup, up to 220 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated by the Sever battlegroup
More than 180 by the Zapad battlegroup, up to 190 by the Yug battlegroup, and up to 45 by the Dnepr battlegroup
Combat work of a 2S5 Giatsint-S crew near Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.03.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine Loses Over 2,125 Soldiers to Russian Forces in Past Week - MoD
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