https://sputnikglobe.com/20260321/russian-armed-forces-strike-ukraines-infrastructure-facilities--1123873118.html
Russian Armed Forces Strike Ukraine's Infrastructure Facilities
Russian Armed Forces Strike Ukraine's Infrastructure Facilities
Sputnik International
The Russian Armed Forces struck energy and transportation infrastructure facilities used in the interests of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
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"Operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces, and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces' battlegroups struck Ukraine's energy and transportation infrastructure facilities, unmanned aerial vehicle control centers, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 137 areas," the ministry said in a statement.
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russia, ukraine, russian ministry of defense, special military operation, liberation, losses, servicemen, soldiers, battlegroups, sever battlegroup, yug battlegroup, zapad battlegroup, vostok battlegroup, tsentr battlegroup, dnepr battlegroup
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Russian Armed Forces Strike Ukraine's Infrastructure Facilities
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Armed Forces struck energy and transportation infrastructure facilities used in the interests of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"Operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces, and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces' battlegroups struck Ukraine's energy and transportation infrastructure facilities, unmanned aerial vehicle control centers, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 137 areas," the ministry said in a statement.
Ukraine lost over 370 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup
Over 305 soldiers eliminated by Russia's Vostok battlegroup
, up to 220 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated by the Sever battlegroup
More than 180 by the Zapad battlegroup
, up to 190 by the Yug battlegroup
, and up to 45 by the Dnepr battlegroup