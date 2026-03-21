https://sputnikglobe.com/20260321/russian-armed-forces-strike-ukraines-infrastructure-facilities--1123873118.html

Russian Armed Forces Strike Ukraine's Infrastructure Facilities

Russian Armed Forces Strike Ukraine's Infrastructure Facilities

Sputnik International

The Russian Armed Forces struck energy and transportation infrastructure facilities used in the interests of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

2026-03-21T10:13+0000

2026-03-21T10:13+0000

2026-03-21T10:13+0000

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"Operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces, and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces' battlegroups struck Ukraine's energy and transportation infrastructure facilities, unmanned aerial vehicle control centers, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 137 areas," the ministry said in a statement.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260320/ukraine-loses-over-2125-soldiers-to-russian-forces-in-past-week---mod-1123868596.html

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russia, ukraine, russian ministry of defense, special military operation, liberation, losses, servicemen, soldiers, battlegroups, sever battlegroup, yug battlegroup, zapad battlegroup, vostok battlegroup, tsentr battlegroup, dnepr battlegroup