https://sputnikglobe.com/20260320/ukraine-loses-over-2125-soldiers-to-russian-forces-in-past-week---mod-1123868596.html

Ukraine Loses Over 2,125 Soldiers to Russian Forces in Past Week - MoD

Ukraine Loses Over 2,125 Soldiers to Russian Forces in Past Week - MoD

Sputnik International

Ukraine lost more than 2,125 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr (Center) battlegroup over the past week, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

2026-03-20T09:23+0000

2026-03-20T09:23+0000

2026-03-20T09:23+0000

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"In total, the enemy lost over 2,125 military personnel, two tanks, 57 armored combat vehicles, 113 vehicles, 18 field artillery guns and 11 electronic warfare stations in this area," the ministry said in a statement. This is in addition to over 1,655 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 1,900 by Battlegroup Vostok, over 1,250 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 1,110 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 400 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said. Russian troops also carried out one massive and six group strikes in the past week in response to terrorist attacks by Kiev, the statement read.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260306/russian-forces-liberate-sosnovoye-settlement-in-dpr-1123775556.html

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