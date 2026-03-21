https://sputnikglobe.com/20260321/un-would-like-to-contribute-to-resolving-crisis-in-strait-of-hormuz---secretary-general-1123872471.html

UN Would Like to Contribute to Resolving Crisis in Strait of Hormuz - Secretary-General

UN Would Like to Contribute to Resolving Crisis in Strait of Hormuz - Secretary-General

Sputnik International

The United Nations wishes to contribute to resolving the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.

2026-03-21T07:57+0000

2026-03-21T07:57+0000

2026-03-21T07:57+0000

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"My main objective is to see if it is possible to create conditions in the Strait of Hormuz similar to what [existed] in the past. Of course, it is a different context. It would be a different solution. But we would like to be useful and we are prepared to manage the system," Guterres told Politico in an interview published on Saturday. The UN is working with the Gulf states, while also staying in touch with the European Council, Guterres added. The US and Israel initially claimed their "preemptive" attack was necessary to counter the perceived threat coming from Iran’s nuclear program, but they soon made it clear that they want to see a change of power in Iran.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260321/us-ready-to-help-other-countries-guard-strait-of-hormuz-if-asked--trump-1123872080.html

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un, strait of hormuz, us, iran, israel, crisis, nations, guterres, resolution