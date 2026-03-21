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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260321/un-would-like-to-contribute-to-resolving-crisis-in-strait-of-hormuz---secretary-general-1123872471.html
UN Would Like to Contribute to Resolving Crisis in Strait of Hormuz - Secretary-General
UN Would Like to Contribute to Resolving Crisis in Strait of Hormuz - Secretary-General
Sputnik International
The United Nations wishes to contribute to resolving the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.
2026-03-21T07:57+0000
2026-03-21T07:57+0000
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"My main objective is to see if it is possible to create conditions in the Strait of Hormuz similar to what [existed] in the past. Of course, it is a different context. It would be a different solution. But we would like to be useful and we are prepared to manage the system," Guterres told Politico in an interview published on Saturday. The UN is working with the Gulf states, while also staying in touch with the European Council, Guterres added. The US and Israel initially claimed their "preemptive" attack was necessary to counter the perceived threat coming from Iran’s nuclear program, but they soon made it clear that they want to see a change of power in Iran.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260321/us-ready-to-help-other-countries-guard-strait-of-hormuz-if-asked--trump-1123872080.html
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UN Would Like to Contribute to Resolving Crisis in Strait of Hormuz - Secretary-General

07:57 GMT 21.03.2026
© SputnikThe Strait of Hormuz
The Strait of Hormuz - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.03.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Nations wishes to contribute to resolving the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.
"My main objective is to see if it is possible to create conditions in the Strait of Hormuz similar to what [existed] in the past. Of course, it is a different context. It would be a different solution. But we would like to be useful and we are prepared to manage the system," Guterres told Politico in an interview published on Saturday.
The UN is working with the Gulf states, while also staying in touch with the European Council, Guterres added.

On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran has carried out retaliatory strikes on Israeli territory, as well as on US military targets in the Middle East.

The US and Israel initially claimed their "preemptive" attack was necessary to counter the perceived threat coming from Iran’s nuclear program, but they soon made it clear that they want to see a change of power in Iran.
President Donald Trump speaks during a Board of Peace meeting at the U.S. Institute of Peace, Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.03.2026
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US Ready to Help Other Countries Guard Strait of Hormuz If Asked — Trump
03:41 GMT
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