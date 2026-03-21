https://sputnikglobe.com/20260321/us-ready-to-help-other-countries-guard-strait-of-hormuz-if-asked--trump-1123872080.html

US Ready to Help Other Countries Guard Strait of Hormuz If Asked — Trump

US Ready to Help Other Countries Guard Strait of Hormuz If Asked — Trump

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump said the United States is ready to assist other countries in guarding the Strait of Hormuz if asked.

2026-03-21T03:41+0000

2026-03-21T03:41+0000

2026-03-21T04:11+0000

world

strait of hormuz

donald trump

truth social

iran

us-iran relations

oil trade

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/13/1123660276_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_14c6acd787c7c2086b31b79ff977b57b.jpg

"If asked, we will help these Countries in their Hormuz efforts," Trump wrote on Truth Social. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. The escalation around Iran has led to the de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for deliveries of oil and liquefied natural gas from the Persian Gulf countries to the global market, and has also affected the level of oil exports and production in the region.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260318/us-unlikely-to-withdraw-from-iran-anytime-soon-because-of-hormuz-strait-crisis---reports-1123845124.html

strait of hormuz

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us hormuz strait, iran-us war, us-iran war, hormuz strait blockade,trump on hormuz strait