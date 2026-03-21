https://sputnikglobe.com/20260321/us-ready-to-help-other-countries-guard-strait-of-hormuz-if-asked--trump-1123872080.html
US Ready to Help Other Countries Guard Strait of Hormuz If Asked — Trump
US Ready to Help Other Countries Guard Strait of Hormuz If Asked — Trump
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said the United States is ready to assist other countries in guarding the Strait of Hormuz if asked.
2026-03-21T03:41+0000
2026-03-21T03:41+0000
2026-03-21T04:11+0000
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"If asked, we will help these Countries in their Hormuz efforts," Trump wrote on Truth Social. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. The escalation around Iran has led to the de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for deliveries of oil and liquefied natural gas from the Persian Gulf countries to the global market, and has also affected the level of oil exports and production in the region.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260318/us-unlikely-to-withdraw-from-iran-anytime-soon-because-of-hormuz-strait-crisis---reports-1123845124.html
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US Ready to Help Other Countries Guard Strait of Hormuz If Asked — Trump
03:41 GMT 21.03.2026 (Updated: 04:11 GMT 21.03.2026)
US President Donald Trump said the United States is ready to assist other countries in guarding the Strait of Hormuz if asked.
"If asked, we will help these Countries in their Hormuz efforts," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.
The escalation around Iran has led to the de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for deliveries of oil and liquefied natural gas from the Persian Gulf countries to the global market, and has also affected the level of oil exports and production in the region.