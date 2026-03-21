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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260321/us-ready-to-help-other-countries-guard-strait-of-hormuz-if-asked--trump-1123872080.html
US Ready to Help Other Countries Guard Strait of Hormuz If Asked — Trump
US Ready to Help Other Countries Guard Strait of Hormuz If Asked — Trump
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said the United States is ready to assist other countries in guarding the Strait of Hormuz if asked.
2026-03-21T03:41+0000
2026-03-21T04:11+0000
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"If asked, we will help these Countries in their Hormuz efforts," Trump wrote on Truth Social. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. The escalation around Iran has led to the de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for deliveries of oil and liquefied natural gas from the Persian Gulf countries to the global market, and has also affected the level of oil exports and production in the region.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260318/us-unlikely-to-withdraw-from-iran-anytime-soon-because-of-hormuz-strait-crisis---reports-1123845124.html
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US Ready to Help Other Countries Guard Strait of Hormuz If Asked — Trump

03:41 GMT 21.03.2026 (Updated: 04:11 GMT 21.03.2026)
© AP Photo / Mark SchiefelbeinPresident Donald Trump speaks during a Board of Peace meeting at the U.S. Institute of Peace, Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
President Donald Trump speaks during a Board of Peace meeting at the U.S. Institute of Peace, Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.03.2026
© AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
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US President Donald Trump said the United States is ready to assist other countries in guarding the Strait of Hormuz if asked.
"If asked, we will help these Countries in their Hormuz efforts," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
The Strait of Hormuz - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.03.2026
World
US Unlikely to Withdraw From Iran Anytime Soon Because of Hormuz Strait Crisis - Reports
18 March, 13:54 GMT
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.
The escalation around Iran has led to the de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for deliveries of oil and liquefied natural gas from the Persian Gulf countries to the global market, and has also affected the level of oil exports and production in the region.
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