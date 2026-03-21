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US Trying to Oust Russia From All Energy Markets - Lavrov
US Trying to Oust Russia From All Energy Markets - Lavrov
Sputnik International
Moscow does not currently see any US commitment to respecting Russia's interests, with Washington attempting to push Moscow out of all energy markets, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday.
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"We are being pushed out of all global energy markets. Eventually, only our own territory will remain. The Americans will come to us and say they are for cooperation with us. But if we are willing to implement mutually beneficial projects on our territory and provide the Americans with what they are interested in, taking our interests into account, then they should also consider ours. We do not see this yet," Lavrov told a Russian TV program. He added that the US "has welcomed and welcomes Russia's marginalization in European energy markets," which, he said, was an open claim to energy dominance worldwide. The severe consequences of US and Israeli actions in the Middle East will be felt for a very long time to come, Lavrov also said.
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Lavrov on US seeking energy dominance
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Lavrov on US seeking energy dominance
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US Trying to Oust Russia From All Energy Markets - Lavrov
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow does not currently see any US commitment to respecting Russia's interests, with Washington attempting to push Moscow out of all energy markets, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday.
"We are being pushed out of all global energy markets. Eventually, only our own territory will remain. The Americans will come to us and say they are for cooperation with us. But if we are willing to implement mutually beneficial projects on our territory and provide the Americans with what they are interested in, taking our interests into account, then they should also consider ours. We do not see this yet," Lavrov told a Russian TV program.
He added that the US "has welcomed and welcomes Russia's marginalization in European energy markets," which, he said, was an open claim to energy dominance worldwide.
"This is an unusual situation - a return to a time when there were no frameworks for international relations. It was stated clearly that the interests of the US take precedence over any international agreements," the minister said.'
The severe consequences of US and Israeli actions in the Middle East will be felt for a very long time to come, Lavrov also said.
"Despite all the outward signs of a farce, and I think many people understand that these are present, the consequences of what our American colleagues are doing, in this case together with the Israelis, are extremely severe. They will continue to have repercussions for a very long time," Lavrov told the Russian TV program.