https://sputnikglobe.com/20260321/us-trying-to-oust-russia-from-all-energy-markets---lavrov-1123874030.html

US Trying to Oust Russia From All Energy Markets - Lavrov

US Trying to Oust Russia From All Energy Markets - Lavrov

Sputnik International

Moscow does not currently see any US commitment to respecting Russia's interests, with Washington attempting to push Moscow out of all energy markets, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday.

2026-03-21T15:12+0000

2026-03-21T15:12+0000

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"We are being pushed out of all global energy markets. Eventually, only our own territory will remain. The Americans will come to us and say they are for cooperation with us. But if we are willing to implement mutually beneficial projects on our territory and provide the Americans with what they are interested in, taking our interests into account, then they should also consider ours. We do not see this yet," Lavrov told a Russian TV program. He added that the US "has welcomed and welcomes Russia's marginalization in European energy markets," which, he said, was an open claim to energy dominance worldwide. The severe consequences of US and Israeli actions in the Middle East will be felt for a very long time to come, Lavrov also said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260321/irans-foreign-minister-says-tehran-will-not-agree-to-ceasefire-with-us-israel-1123872212.html

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