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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260321/irans-foreign-minister-says-tehran-will-not-agree-to-ceasefire-with-us-israel-1123872212.html
Iran's Foreign Minister Says Tehran Will Not Agree to Ceasefire With US, Israel
Iran's Foreign Minister Says Tehran Will Not Agree to Ceasefire With US, Israel
Sputnik International
Iran will not agree to a ceasefire with the United States and Israel but seeks a complete end to hostilities, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Japan's Kyodo news agency.
2026-03-21T05:48+0000
2026-03-21T05:48+0000
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Iran will not agree to a ceasefire with the United States and Israel but seeks a complete end to hostilities, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Japan's Kyodo news agency.Iran is is seeking "not a ceasefire, but a complete, comprehensive and lasting end to the war," Araghchi said.
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iran will not agree to a ceasefire with the united states and israel but seeks a complete end to hostilities, iranian foreign minister abbas araghchi told japan's kyodo news agency.
iran will not agree to a ceasefire with the united states and israel but seeks a complete end to hostilities, iranian foreign minister abbas araghchi told japan's kyodo news agency.

Iran's Foreign Minister Says Tehran Will Not Agree to Ceasefire With US, Israel

05:48 GMT 21.03.2026
© SputnikExplosion at Shahran oil depot facility in western Tehran
Explosion at Shahran oil depot facility in western Tehran - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.03.2026
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On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.
Iran will not agree to a ceasefire with the United States and Israel but seeks a complete end to hostilities, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Japan's Kyodo news agency.
Iran is is seeking "not a ceasefire, but a complete, comprehensive and lasting end to the war," Araghchi said.

Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz - a key route for supplying oil and liquefied natural gas from the Persian Gulf countries to global markets - has actually stopped. As a result, fuel prices are rising in most countries around the world.

Iranian oil tanker Fortune is anchored at the dock of the El Palito refinery near Puerto Cabello, Venezuela, Monday, May 25, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.03.2026
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US Issues License for Sale of Iranian Oil Loaded On Vessels As of March 20
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