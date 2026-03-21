https://sputnikglobe.com/20260321/irans-foreign-minister-says-tehran-will-not-agree-to-ceasefire-with-us-israel-1123872212.html

Iran's Foreign Minister Says Tehran Will Not Agree to Ceasefire With US, Israel

Iran's Foreign Minister Says Tehran Will Not Agree to Ceasefire With US, Israel

Sputnik International

Iran will not agree to a ceasefire with the United States and Israel but seeks a complete end to hostilities, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Japan's Kyodo news agency.

2026-03-21T05:48+0000

2026-03-21T05:48+0000

2026-03-21T05:48+0000

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Iran will not agree to a ceasefire with the United States and Israel but seeks a complete end to hostilities, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Japan's Kyodo news agency.Iran is is seeking "not a ceasefire, but a complete, comprehensive and lasting end to the war," Araghchi said.

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Sputnik International

iran will not agree to a ceasefire with the united states and israel but seeks a complete end to hostilities, iranian foreign minister abbas araghchi told japan's kyodo news agency.