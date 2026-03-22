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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260322/iaea-says-received-no-reports-of-damage-to-nuclear-center-in-southern-israel-1123874819.html
IAEA Says Received No Reports of Damage to Nuclear Center in Southern Israel
IAEA Says Received No Reports of Damage to Nuclear Center in Southern Israel
Sputnik International
There have been no reports of damage to the nuclear research center in the city of Dimona in southern Israel, with no abnormal radiation levels recorded in the area of ​​the facility, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said.
2026-03-22T03:18+0000
2026-03-22T04:39+0000
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"The IAEA is aware of reports of an incident in the city of Dimona, Israel, involving a missile impact and has not received any indication of damage to the nuclear research center Negev. Information from regional States indicates that no abnormal radiation levels have been detected," the IAEA said on X.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260321/iranian-missile-hits-israels-dimona---report-1123874195.html
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iran strikes dimona, dimona npp, israel npp, iran dirty bomb strike, iran targets nuclear plants, dimona nuclear power plant
iran strikes dimona, dimona npp, israel npp, iran dirty bomb strike, iran targets nuclear plants, dimona nuclear power plant

IAEA Says Received No Reports of Damage to Nuclear Center in Southern Israel

03:18 GMT 22.03.2026 (Updated: 04:39 GMT 22.03.2026)
© AP Photo / Matthias SchraderInternational Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General, Rafael Grossi.
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General, Rafael Grossi. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2026
© AP Photo / Matthias Schrader
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There have been no reports of damage to the nuclear research center in the city of Dimona in southern Israel, with no abnormal radiation levels recorded in the area of ​​the facility, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said.
"The IAEA is aware of reports of an incident in the city of Dimona, Israel, involving a missile impact and has not received any indication of damage to the nuclear research center Negev. Information from regional States indicates that no abnormal radiation levels have been detected," the IAEA said on X.
In this photo released by the Iranian Defense Ministry on May 25, 2023, Khorramshahr-4 missile is launched at an undisclosed location, Iran (Iranian Defense Ministry via AP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.03.2026
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