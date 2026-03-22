https://sputnikglobe.com/20260322/iaea-says-received-no-reports-of-damage-to-nuclear-center-in-southern-israel-1123874819.html

IAEA Says Received No Reports of Damage to Nuclear Center in Southern Israel

IAEA Says Received No Reports of Damage to Nuclear Center in Southern Israel

Sputnik International

There have been no reports of damage to the nuclear research center in the city of Dimona in southern Israel, with no abnormal radiation levels recorded in the area of ​​the facility, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said.

2026-03-22T03:18+0000

2026-03-22T03:18+0000

2026-03-22T04:39+0000

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"The IAEA is aware of reports of an incident in the city of Dimona, Israel, involving a missile impact and has not received any indication of damage to the nuclear research center Negev. Information from regional States indicates that no abnormal radiation levels have been detected," the IAEA said on X.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260321/iranian-missile-hits-israels-dimona---report-1123874195.html

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