https://sputnikglobe.com/20260322/iran-will-completely-close-strait-of-hormuz-if-us-attacks-energy-facilities---headquarters-1123878114.html

Iran Will Completely Close Strait of Hormuz If US Attacks Energy Facilities - Headquarters

Iran Will Completely Close Strait of Hormuz If US Attacks Energy Facilities - Headquarters

Sputnik International

If the United States attacks power plants in Iran, Tehran will completely close the Strait of Hormuz until the plants are back to work, Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesman for the Khatam Al-Anbiya central headquarters, said on Sunday.

2026-03-22T14:47+0000

2026-03-22T14:47+0000

2026-03-22T14:47+0000

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"If the US threats against Iranian power plants are carried out, Iran will immediately take the following measures… The Strait of Hormuz will be completely closed until the Iranian power plants that have been struck are restored," Zolfaghari said, as quoted by the Tasnim news agency. In the event of attacks on Iranian power plants, Tehran will consider Israel's entire energy infrastructure, as well as "information and communication technology facilities," to be the targets of military strikes, the spokesman added. All companies in the Middle East in which the US has interests, as well as power plants in those countries in the region where the US has established military bases, will also be destroyed, Zolfaghari said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260322/military-action-against-iran-bring-people-together-around-its-leadership---kremlin-1123876100.html

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