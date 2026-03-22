https://sputnikglobe.com/20260322/military-action-against-iran-bring-people-together-around-its-leadership---kremlin-1123876100.html

Military Action Against Iran Bring People Together Around Its Leadership - Kremlin

Military Action Against Iran Bring People Together Around Its Leadership - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Military actions against Iran have led to greater unity of the Iranian people around the country's leadership, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

2026-03-22T12:24+0000

2026-03-22T12:24+0000

2026-03-22T12:24+0000

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"We see that, unfortunately, the war is spreading. We all know that at the start of this campaign - this aggression - the goal was, after all, to bring about regime change in Tehran. But one thing is now clear - every action like this only serves to unite the Iranian people more closely around their leadership," Peskov told Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin in an interview out on Sunday. No sensible person would attempt to predict how the situation in the Middle East will unfold, but it is clear that nothing good is happening there, the spokesman added.The assassinations of Iranian leaders will have far-reaching consequences, Peskov also said.The Kremlin spokesman has previously said that Russia strongly condemns any actions aimed at harming the health of members of the leadership of sovereign Iran, let alone their murder.On Relations With EuropeThe issue of paying bills for gas, gasoline, and electricity has eclipsed Ukraine as the primary focus for European states, Peskov said.Europe is facing a difficult situation yet refuses dialogue with Russia, preferring to prolong the Ukraine conflict without means to fund it, Peskov said.Russia does not refer to European countries with obscene language, Peskov said, recalling the remark of former UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill that diplomacy is "the ability to tell someone to go to hell in such a way that they look forward to the trip."

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