Military Action Against Iran Bring People Together Around Its Leadership - Kremlin
© AP Photo / Vahid SalemiA woman holds up a picture of the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as government supporters march against the ongoing U.S.-Israeli military campaign after Friday prayers at the Imam Khomeini Grand mosque in Tehran, Iran, Friday, March 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Military actions against Iran have led to greater unity of the Iranian people around the country's leadership, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"We see that, unfortunately, the war is spreading. We all know that at the start of this campaign - this aggression - the goal was, after all, to bring about regime change in Tehran. But one thing is now clear - every action like this only serves to unite the Iranian people more closely around their leadership," Peskov told Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin in an interview out on Sunday.
No sensible person would attempt to predict how the situation in the Middle East will unfold, but it is clear that nothing good is happening there, the spokesman added.
The assassinations of Iranian leaders will have far-reaching consequences, Peskov also said.
"This is indeed the reality we live in, but let's hope it's not the norm. In any case, it's an abnormal situation that has - and will continue to have - very profound consequences. It cannot fail to have consequences," Peskov told Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin in the interview out on Sunday.
The Kremlin spokesman has previously said that Russia strongly condemns any actions aimed at harming the health of members of the leadership of sovereign Iran, let alone their murder.
On Relations With Europe
The issue of paying bills for gas, gasoline, and electricity has eclipsed Ukraine as the primary focus for European states, Peskov said.
"They [Europeans] now have their number one priority not Ukraine, but how to settle bills for gas, gasoline, and electricity," Peskov told Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin.
Europe is facing a difficult situation yet refuses dialogue with Russia, preferring to prolong the Ukraine conflict without means to fund it, Peskov said.
"Europe is torn apart by contradictions. Europe is in a difficult situation. Europe still does not want to talk to us. Europe still wants the continuation of the war in Ukraine and does not know how to pay for it," Peskov told Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin in the interview out on Sunday.
Russia does not refer to European countries with obscene language, Peskov said, recalling the remark of former UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill that diplomacy is "the ability to tell someone to go to hell in such a way that they look forward to the trip."