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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260322/iranian-military-intercepts-another-f-15-fighter-jet---reports-1123875958.html
Iranian Military Intercepts Another F-15 Fighter Jet - Reports
Iranian Military Intercepts Another F-15 Fighter Jet - Reports
Sputnik International
The Iranian military has intercepted another F-15 fighter jet during the conflict with the United States and Israel, the Iranian state-run broadcaster IRIB reported on Sunday.
2026-03-22T10:59+0000
2026-03-22T10:59+0000
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A F-15 fighter jet was intercepted off the southern coast of the country near the island of Hormuz, after which it was hit with a surface-to-air missile of the Iranian army air defense system, the report said. The military said it was investigating the future of the fighter.
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Iranian Military Intercepts Another F-15 Fighter Jet - Reports

10:59 GMT 22.03.2026
© AP Photo / Tsafrir AbayovAn Israeli air force F-15 figher jet. File photo
An Israeli air force F-15 figher jet. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2026
© AP Photo / Tsafrir Abayov
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TEHRAN (Sputnik) - The Iranian military has intercepted another F-15 fighter jet during the conflict with the United States and Israel, the Iranian state-run broadcaster IRIB reported on Sunday.
A F-15 fighter jet was intercepted off the southern coast of the country near the island of Hormuz, after which it was hit with a surface-to-air missile of the Iranian army air defense system, the report said.
The military said it was investigating the future of the fighter.
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