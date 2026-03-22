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Iranian Military Intercepts Another F-15 Fighter Jet - Reports
Iranian Military Intercepts Another F-15 Fighter Jet - Reports
Sputnik International
The Iranian military has intercepted another F-15 fighter jet during the conflict with the United States and Israel, the Iranian state-run broadcaster IRIB reported on Sunday.
2026-03-22T10:59+0000
2026-03-22T10:59+0000
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A F-15 fighter jet was intercepted off the southern coast of the country near the island of Hormuz, after which it was hit with a surface-to-air missile of the Iranian army air defense system, the report said. The military said it was investigating the future of the fighter.
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iran, israel, us, f-15, fighter jet, interception, conflict
Iranian Military Intercepts Another F-15 Fighter Jet - Reports
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - The Iranian military has intercepted another F-15 fighter jet during the conflict with the United States and Israel, the Iranian state-run broadcaster IRIB reported on Sunday.
A F-15 fighter jet was intercepted off the southern coast of the country near the island of Hormuz, after which it was hit with a surface-to-air missile of the Iranian army air defense system, the report said.
The military said it was investigating the future of the fighter.