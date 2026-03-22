https://sputnikglobe.com/20260322/iranian-military-intercepts-another-f-15-fighter-jet---reports-1123875958.html

Iranian Military Intercepts Another F-15 Fighter Jet - Reports

Iranian Military Intercepts Another F-15 Fighter Jet - Reports

Sputnik International

The Iranian military has intercepted another F-15 fighter jet during the conflict with the United States and Israel, the Iranian state-run broadcaster IRIB reported on Sunday.

2026-03-22T10:59+0000

2026-03-22T10:59+0000

2026-03-22T10:59+0000

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A F-15 fighter jet was intercepted off the southern coast of the country near the island of Hormuz, after which it was hit with a surface-to-air missile of the Iranian army air defense system, the report said. The military said it was investigating the future of the fighter.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260322/uk-navy-nuclear-sub-moves-into-iran-strike-range--report-1123874941.html

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