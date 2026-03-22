https://sputnikglobe.com/20260322/uk-navy-nuclear-sub-moves-into-iran-strike-range--report-1123874941.html

UK Navy Nuclear Sub Moves Into Iran Strike Range – Report

UK Navy Nuclear Sub Moves Into Iran Strike Range – Report

Sputnik International

HMS Anson, fitted with Tomahawk Block IV land-attack missiles with a range of ≈ 1,609 km and Spearfish heavyweight torpedoes, is believed to be taking up position in the waters of the northern Arabian Sea,

2026-03-22T05:32+0000

2026-03-22T05:32+0000

2026-03-22T05:32+0000

iran

arabian sea

keir starmer

abbas araghchi

united kingdom (uk)

us-iran relations

military

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Lieutenant General Nick Perry, running overseas missions from Permanent Joint Headquarters (PJH), could potentially give the order to fire salvos at Iran if authorized by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, defense sources told the outlet. This comes as Starmer recently caved to US pressure and allowed the use British bases to launch strikes on Iranian sites targeting the Strait of Hormuz. The decision triggered a mass rally in London, where thousands took to the streets to protest US-Israeli aggression against Iran.Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned in a post on X that the UK PM was putting the lives of his compatriots at risk by allowing British bases to be used for aggression against Iran.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260321/araghchi-condemns-us-use-of-uk-bases-for-aggression-against-iran-1123871829.html

iran

arabian sea

united kingdom (uk)

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uk navy's hms anson, us war on iran, us-iran war, uk bases used against iran, araghchi, iran strikes