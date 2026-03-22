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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260322/uk-navy-nuclear-sub-moves-into-iran-strike-range--report-1123874941.html
UK Navy Nuclear Sub Moves Into Iran Strike Range – Report
UK Navy Nuclear Sub Moves Into Iran Strike Range – Report
Sputnik International
HMS Anson, fitted with Tomahawk Block IV land-attack missiles with a range of ≈ 1,609 km and Spearfish heavyweight torpedoes, is believed to be taking up position in the waters of the northern Arabian Sea,
2026-03-22T05:32+0000
2026-03-22T05:32+0000
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Lieutenant General Nick Perry, running overseas missions from Permanent Joint Headquarters (PJH), could potentially give the order to fire salvos at Iran if authorized by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, defense sources told the outlet. This comes as Starmer recently caved to US pressure and allowed the use British bases to launch strikes on Iranian sites targeting the Strait of Hormuz. The decision triggered a mass rally in London, where thousands took to the streets to protest US-Israeli aggression against Iran.Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned in a post on X that the UK PM was putting the lives of his compatriots at risk by allowing British bases to be used for aggression against Iran.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260321/araghchi-condemns-us-use-of-uk-bases-for-aggression-against-iran-1123871829.html
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UK Navy Nuclear Sub Moves Into Iran Strike Range – Report

05:32 GMT 22.03.2026
© UK Ministry of DefenseSuccessor-class submarine
Successor-class submarine - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2026
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HMS Anson, fitted with Tomahawk Block IV land-attack missiles with a range of ≈ 1,609 km and Spearfish heavyweight torpedoes, is believed to be taking up position in the waters of the northern Arabian Sea, reports the Daily Mail.
Lieutenant General Nick Perry, running overseas missions from Permanent Joint Headquarters (PJH), could potentially give the order to fire salvos at Iran if authorized by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, defense sources told the outlet.
This comes as Starmer recently caved to US pressure and allowed the use British bases to launch strikes on Iranian sites targeting the Strait of Hormuz.
The decision triggered a mass rally in London, where thousands took to the streets to protest US-Israeli aggression against Iran.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned in a post on X that the UK PM was putting the lives of his compatriots at risk by allowing British bases to be used for aggression against Iran.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi looks on during a joint news conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at Zinaida Morozova's Mansion in Moscow, Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025. (Ramil Sitdikov/Pool Photo via AP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.03.2026
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Araghchi Condemns US Use of UK Bases for Aggression Against Iran
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