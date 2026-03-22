https://sputnikglobe.com/20260322/japan-may-join-mine-clearance-mission-in-strait-of-hormuz---foreign-minister-1123875262.html

Japan May Join Mine Clearance Mission in Strait of Hormuz - Foreign Minister

Japan May Join Mine Clearance Mission in Strait of Hormuz - Foreign Minister

Sputnik International

Japan may participate in mine-clearing operations in the Strait of Hormuz once hostilities end, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Sunday.

2026-03-22T06:31+0000

2026-03-22T06:31+0000

2026-03-22T06:31+0000

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"Japan's mine-clearance technology is one of the best in the world, so – while this remains purely hypothetical – if a ceasefire is achieved and mines pose a barrier, we could explore that option," Motegi told Fuji Television. Deploying Japan Self-Defense Forces would be highly challenging due to constitutional and legal constraints amid ongoing conflict, the minister said. During the Japan-US summit, the Japanese side had informed US President Donald Trump of these legal limitations, stressing that Tokyo must operate strictly within the law, he added. On Thursday, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that Japan, which relies on the Middle East for over 90% of its oil, has a strong stake in ensuring safe tanker transit through the Strait of Hormuz. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz - a key route for supplying oil and liquefied natural gas from the Persian Gulf countries to global markets - has actually stopped. As a result, fuel prices are rising in most countries around the world.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260321/us-ready-to-help-other-countries-guard-strait-of-hormuz-if-asked--trump-1123872080.html

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