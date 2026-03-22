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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260322/japan-may-join-mine-clearance-mission-in-strait-of-hormuz---foreign-minister-1123875262.html
Japan May Join Mine Clearance Mission in Strait of Hormuz - Foreign Minister
Japan May Join Mine Clearance Mission in Strait of Hormuz - Foreign Minister
Sputnik International
Japan may participate in mine-clearing operations in the Strait of Hormuz once hostilities end, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Sunday.
2026-03-22T06:31+0000
2026-03-22T06:31+0000
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"Japan's mine-clearance technology is one of the best in the world, so – while this remains purely hypothetical – if a ceasefire is achieved and mines pose a barrier, we could explore that option," Motegi told Fuji Television. Deploying Japan Self-Defense Forces would be highly challenging due to constitutional and legal constraints amid ongoing conflict, the minister said. During the Japan-US summit, the Japanese side had informed US President Donald Trump of these legal limitations, stressing that Tokyo must operate strictly within the law, he added. On Thursday, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that Japan, which relies on the Middle East for over 90% of its oil, has a strong stake in ensuring safe tanker transit through the Strait of Hormuz. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz - a key route for supplying oil and liquefied natural gas from the Persian Gulf countries to global markets - has actually stopped. As a result, fuel prices are rising in most countries around the world.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260321/us-ready-to-help-other-countries-guard-strait-of-hormuz-if-asked--trump-1123872080.html
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Japan May Join Mine Clearance Mission in Strait of Hormuz - Foreign Minister

06:31 GMT 22.03.2026
© AP Photo / Gemunu AmarasingheJapanese navy officers stand on the deck of Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force's vessel docked at Thilawa port, Myanmar, Monday, Sept. 30, 2013
Japanese navy officers stand on the deck of Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force's vessel docked at Thilawa port, Myanmar, Monday, Sept. 30, 2013 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2026
© AP Photo / Gemunu Amarasinghe
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TOKYO (Sputnik) - Japan may participate in mine-clearing operations in the Strait of Hormuz once hostilities end, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Sunday.
"Japan's mine-clearance technology is one of the best in the world, so – while this remains purely hypothetical – if a ceasefire is achieved and mines pose a barrier, we could explore that option," Motegi told Fuji Television.
Deploying Japan Self-Defense Forces would be highly challenging due to constitutional and legal constraints amid ongoing conflict, the minister said.
During the Japan-US summit, the Japanese side had informed US President Donald Trump of these legal limitations, stressing that Tokyo must operate strictly within the law, he added.
On Thursday, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that Japan, which relies on the Middle East for over 90% of its oil, has a strong stake in ensuring safe tanker transit through the Strait of Hormuz.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.
Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz - a key route for supplying oil and liquefied natural gas from the Persian Gulf countries to global markets - has actually stopped. As a result, fuel prices are rising in most countries around the world.
President Donald Trump speaks during a Board of Peace meeting at the U.S. Institute of Peace, Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.03.2026
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US Ready to Help Other Countries Guard Strait of Hormuz If Asked — Trump
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