https://sputnikglobe.com/20260322/passage-through-strait-of-hormuz-open-to-all-but-not-enemies---iranian-envoy-1123875431.html

Passage Through Strait of Hormuz Open to All But Not Enemies - Iranian Envoy

Passage Through Strait of Hormuz Open to All But Not Enemies - Iranian Envoy

Sputnik International

Ships, excluding "enemy" vessels, may transit the Strait of Hormuz in coordination with Tehran, Ali Mousavi, Iran's permanent representative to the International Maritime Organization (IMO), said on Sunday.

2026-03-22T07:35+0000

2026-03-22T07:35+0000

2026-03-22T08:15+0000

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"Vessels can pass through the Strait of Hormuz in coordination with Tehran. The strait is open to everyone except enemies," Mousavi was quoted as saying by the Al-Alam broadcaster.Iran stands ready to work with other nations and the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to enhance navigation safety in the Strait of Hormuz, Mousavi added.Iran prioritizes a diplomatic resolution but insists aggression must fully cease alongside confidence-building measures, the envoy said.On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260322/japan-may-join-mine-clearance-mission-in-strait-of-hormuz---foreign-minister-1123875262.html

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iran, israel, us, strait of hormuz, transit, tehran, international maritime organization, imo, enemy