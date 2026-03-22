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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260322/passage-through-strait-of-hormuz-open-to-all-but-not-enemies---iranian-envoy-1123875431.html
Passage Through Strait of Hormuz Open to All But Not Enemies - Iranian Envoy
Passage Through Strait of Hormuz Open to All But Not Enemies - Iranian Envoy
Sputnik International
Ships, excluding "enemy" vessels, may transit the Strait of Hormuz in coordination with Tehran, Ali Mousavi, Iran's permanent representative to the International Maritime Organization (IMO), said on Sunday.
2026-03-22T07:35+0000
2026-03-22T08:15+0000
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"Vessels can pass through the Strait of Hormuz in coordination with Tehran. The strait is open to everyone except enemies," Mousavi was quoted as saying by the Al-Alam broadcaster.Iran stands ready to work with other nations and the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to enhance navigation safety in the Strait of Hormuz, Mousavi added.Iran prioritizes a diplomatic resolution but insists aggression must fully cease alongside confidence-building measures, the envoy said.On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.
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Passage Through Strait of Hormuz Open to All But Not Enemies - Iranian Envoy

07:35 GMT 22.03.2026 (Updated: 08:15 GMT 22.03.2026)
© AP Photo / Tasnim News Agency / Morteza AkhoondiIn this Sunday, July 21, 2019 photo, an aerial view shows a speedboat of Iran's Revolutionary Guard moving around the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero which was seized in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday by the Guard, in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas
In this Sunday, July 21, 2019 photo, an aerial view shows a speedboat of Iran's Revolutionary Guard moving around the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero which was seized in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday by the Guard, in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2026
© AP Photo / Tasnim News Agency / Morteza Akhoondi
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DUBAI (Sputnik) - Ships, excluding "enemy" vessels, may transit the Strait of Hormuz in coordination with Tehran, Ali Mousavi, Iran's permanent representative to the International Maritime Organization (IMO), said on Sunday.
"Vessels can pass through the Strait of Hormuz in coordination with Tehran. The strait is open to everyone except enemies," Mousavi was quoted as saying by the Al-Alam broadcaster.
Iran stands ready to work with other nations and the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to enhance navigation safety in the Strait of Hormuz, Mousavi added.
"Iran is ready to cooperate with the International Maritime Organization and other states to bolster navigation safety and protect ship crews," Mousavi was quoted as saying by the Al-Alam broadcaster.
Iran prioritizes a diplomatic resolution but insists aggression must fully cease alongside confidence-building measures, the envoy said.
"Actions by Washington and Tel Aviv have led to the current situation in the Strait of Hormuz," Mousavi said.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.

Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz - a key route for supplying oil and liquefied natural gas from the Persian Gulf countries to global markets - has actually stopped. As a result, fuel prices are rising in most countries around the world.

Japanese navy officers stand on the deck of Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force's vessel docked at Thilawa port, Myanmar, Monday, Sept. 30, 2013 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2026
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