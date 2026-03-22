https://sputnikglobe.com/20260322/putins-envoy-dmitriev-sees-fuel-crisis-in-eu-uk-in-2-3-weeks-1123875114.html

Putin's Envoy Dmitriev Sees Fuel Crisis in EU, UK in 2-3 Weeks

Putin's Envoy Dmitriev Sees Fuel Crisis in EU, UK in 2-3 Weeks

Sputnik International

Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev, who is also the special presidential representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, predicted a fuel crisis for the EU and UK in two to three weeks.

2026-03-22T05:51+0000

2026-03-22T05:51+0000

2026-03-22T05:51+0000

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kirill dmitriev

vladimir putin

ursula von der leyen

united kingdom (uk)

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european union (eu)

russian direct investment fund (rdif)

european commission

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Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev, who is also the special presidential representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, predicted a fuel crisis for the EU and UK in two to three weeks. Dmitriev also suggested that Europeans should remember the EU leadership at gas stations, where fuel prices were rising.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260321/us-trying-to-oust-russia-from-all-energy-markets---lavrov-1123874030.html

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Sputnik International

russian direct investment fund (rdif) ceo kirill dmitriev, who is also the special presidential representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, predicted a fuel crisis for the eu and uk in two to three weeks.