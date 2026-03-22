https://sputnikglobe.com/20260322/putins-envoy-dmitriev-sees-fuel-crisis-in-eu-uk-in-2-3-weeks-1123875114.html
Putin's Envoy Dmitriev Sees Fuel Crisis in EU, UK in 2-3 Weeks
Putin's Envoy Dmitriev Sees Fuel Crisis in EU, UK in 2-3 Weeks
Sputnik International
Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev, who is also the special presidential representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, predicted a fuel crisis for the EU and UK in two to three weeks.
2026-03-22T05:51+0000
2026-03-22T05:51+0000
2026-03-22T05:51+0000
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Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev, who is also the special presidential representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, predicted a fuel crisis for the EU and UK in two to three weeks. Dmitriev also suggested that Europeans should remember the EU leadership at gas stations, where fuel prices were rising.
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russian direct investment fund (rdif) ceo kirill dmitriev, who is also the special presidential representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, predicted a fuel crisis for the eu and uk in two to three weeks.
russian direct investment fund (rdif) ceo kirill dmitriev, who is also the special presidential representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, predicted a fuel crisis for the eu and uk in two to three weeks.
Putin's Envoy Dmitriev Sees Fuel Crisis in EU, UK in 2-3 Weeks
Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for supplying oil and liquefied natural gas from the Persian Gulf to the global market, has been effectively halted. As a result, fuel prices are rising in most countries.
Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev, who is also the special presidential representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, predicted a fuel crisis for the EU and UK in two to three weeks.
"As predicted, fuel rationing is imminent in UK & EU," Dmitriev said on X. "Crisis will be obvious in UK/EU in 2–3 weeks. Reality bites."
Dmitriev also suggested that Europeans should remember the EU leadership at gas stations, where fuel prices were rising.
"Remember them at [gas station]," Dmitriev said, reposting a photo featuring, among others, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.