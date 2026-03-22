https://sputnikglobe.com/20260322/trump-threatens-to-destroy-irans-power-plants-if-tehran-doesnt-open-strait-of-hormuz-1123874576.html

Trump Threatens to Destroy Iran's Power Plants If Tehran Doesn't Open Strait of Hormuz

Trump Threatens to Destroy Iran's Power Plants If Tehran Doesn't Open Strait of Hormuz

Sputnik International

If Iran doesn't open the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours, the United States will destroy the Islamic Republic's power plants, starting with the largest, declared US President Donald Trump.

2026-03-22T03:56+0000

2026-03-22T03:56+0000

2026-03-22T04:34+0000

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"If Iran doesn’t FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!" Trump said on TruthSocial.On February 28, the US and Israel began striking targets in Iran, including Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran is carrying out retaliatory strikes on Israeli territory, as well as on US military targets in the Middle East.The escalation around Iran has led to the effective blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for oil and liquefied natural gas supplies from the Persian Gulf to global markets, and has impacted oil exports and production in the region.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260318/us-unlikely-to-withdraw-from-iran-anytime-soon-because-of-hormuz-strait-crisis---reports-1123845124.html

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us-iran war, iran-us war, hormuz blockade, strait of hormuz, us strikes on iran, trump truth social posts