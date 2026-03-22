https://sputnikglobe.com/20260322/us-air-defenses-not-suited-for-modern-combat--ex-air-force-officer-1123877952.html
US Air Defenses Not Suited for Modern Combat — Ex-Air Force Officer
US Air Defenses Not Suited for Modern Combat — Ex-Air Force Officer
Sputnik International
The US defenses are "bloated" in Israel, while also spread across the Gulf countries to protect American bases, so they can’t intercept all the Iranian drones and missiles, former colonel of Pakistan’s Air Force Sultan M. Hali tells Sputnik, commenting on recent Iran’s strikes against Dimona and Arad.
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"US defense systems… are mostly 20th Century defense systems. What Iran is using is the 21st Century systems for which the Americans and the Israelis were not prepared," he says.Iran is launching volleys of drones and missiles simultaneously, which overwhelms Israeli defense systems like the Iron Dome, David's Sling, Arrow, and THAAD, the expert explains.Another aspect is that the IRGC missiles use low or evasive trajectories to exploit the blind spots of Israeli radars, he adds.The effects of Iran getting limited dominance over Israeli skies can be divided into three points, he explains.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260322/irans-dimona-strike-shatters-myth-of-impenetrable-thaad-patriot--arrow-air-defenses---analyst-1123876782.html
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us israel war against iran, iran strike against dimona, israel us air defenses
us israel war against iran, iran strike against dimona, israel us air defenses
US Air Defenses Not Suited for Modern Combat — Ex-Air Force Officer
The US defenses are "bloated" in Israel, while also spread across the Gulf countries to protect American bases, so they can’t intercept all the Iranian drones and missiles, former colonel of Pakistan’s Air Force Sultan M. Hali tells Sputnik, commenting on recent Iran’s strikes against Dimona and Arad.
"US defense systems… are mostly 20th Century defense systems. What Iran is using is the 21st Century systems for which the Americans and the Israelis were not prepared," he says.
Iran is launching volleys of drones and missiles simultaneously, which overwhelms Israeli defense systems like the Iron Dome, David's Sling, Arrow, and THAAD, the expert explains.
Another aspect is that the IRGC missiles use low or evasive trajectories to exploit the blind spots of Israeli radars, he adds.
"Even advanced systems, they struggle against massed coordinated attacks, especially when the attackers combine cheap drones with precision missiles," Hali says.
The effects of Iran getting limited dominance over Israeli skies can be divided into three points, he explains.
Psychological effect — Iran proved it can penetrate Israeli defenses, which undermines Israel’s deterrence and enhances Iranian negotiations position.
Operational leverage — Israel is forced to relocate its resources to defense instead of offensive actions.
Conflict trajectory shift — Israel will try to hit Iran harder to retaliate, but should expect to face high costs.