https://sputnikglobe.com/20260322/us-air-defenses-not-suited-for-modern-combat--ex-air-force-officer-1123877952.html

US Air Defenses Not Suited for Modern Combat — Ex-Air Force Officer

US Air Defenses Not Suited for Modern Combat — Ex-Air Force Officer

Sputnik International

The US defenses are "bloated" in Israel, while also spread across the Gulf countries to protect American bases, so they can’t intercept all the Iranian drones and missiles, former colonel of Pakistan’s Air Force Sultan M. Hali tells Sputnik, commenting on recent Iran’s strikes against Dimona and Arad.

2026-03-22T16:12+0000

2026-03-22T16:12+0000

2026-03-22T16:12+0000

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islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)

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"US defense systems… are mostly 20th Century defense systems. What Iran is using is the 21st Century systems for which the Americans and the Israelis were not prepared," he says.Iran is launching volleys of drones and missiles simultaneously, which overwhelms Israeli defense systems like the Iron Dome, David's Sling, Arrow, and THAAD, the expert explains.Another aspect is that the IRGC missiles use low or evasive trajectories to exploit the blind spots of Israeli radars, he adds.The effects of Iran getting limited dominance over Israeli skies can be divided into three points, he explains.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260322/irans-dimona-strike-shatters-myth-of-impenetrable-thaad-patriot--arrow-air-defenses---analyst-1123876782.html

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us israel war against iran, iran strike against dimona, israel us air defenses