https://sputnikglobe.com/20260322/irans-dimona-strike-shatters-myth-of-impenetrable-thaad-patriot--arrow-air-defenses---analyst-1123876782.html

Iran’s Dimona Strike Shatters Myth of ‘Impenetrable’ THAAD, Patriot & Arrow Air Defenses - Analyst

Iran’s Dimona Strike Shatters Myth of ‘Impenetrable’ THAAD, Patriot & Arrow Air Defenses - Analyst

Sputnik International

Iran’s huge leap in missile capability allowed it to punch through Israel’s vaunted multi-layered air defense shield, political science and international relations expert Dr. Simon Tsipis tells Sputnik.

2026-03-22T13:22+0000

2026-03-22T13:22+0000

2026-03-22T13:22+0000

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terminal high altitude area defense (thaad)

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That explains why several warheads in Iran’s retaliatory strike on Dimona, home to Israel’s nuclear research facility shielded by Israeli and US defenses, reached their target area, Dr. Simon Tsipis tells Sputnik.According to the analyst: The geopolitics expert breaks down the brutal US/Israel reputational damage: In Dr.Tsipis’ opinion, Iran likely chose not to score a direct hit on Dimona’s nuclear reactor to avoid escalation. But it has sent a clear message: “Israel’s most heavily guarded site lies within striking range of Iranian systems.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260321/iranian-missile-hits-israels-dimona---report-1123874195.html

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iranian missile hits dimona, israel's dimona, dimona nuclear facility,