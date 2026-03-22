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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260322/irans-dimona-strike-shatters-myth-of-impenetrable-thaad-patriot--arrow-air-defenses---analyst-1123876782.html
Iran’s Dimona Strike Shatters Myth of ‘Impenetrable’ THAAD, Patriot & Arrow Air Defenses - Analyst
Iran’s Dimona Strike Shatters Myth of ‘Impenetrable’ THAAD, Patriot & Arrow Air Defenses - Analyst
Sputnik International
Iran’s huge leap in missile capability allowed it to punch through Israel’s vaunted multi-layered air defense shield, political science and international relations expert Dr. Simon Tsipis tells Sputnik.
2026-03-22T13:22+0000
2026-03-22T13:22+0000
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That explains why several warheads in Iran’s retaliatory strike on Dimona, home to Israel’s nuclear research facility shielded by Israeli and US defenses, reached their target area, Dr. Simon Tsipis tells Sputnik.According to the analyst: The geopolitics expert breaks down the brutal US/Israel reputational damage: In Dr.Tsipis’ opinion, Iran likely chose not to score a direct hit on Dimona’s nuclear reactor to avoid escalation. But it has sent a clear message: “Israel’s most heavily guarded site lies within striking range of Iranian systems.”
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iranian missile hits dimona, israel's dimona, dimona nuclear facility,
iranian missile hits dimona, israel's dimona, dimona nuclear facility,

Iran’s Dimona Strike Shatters Myth of ‘Impenetrable’ THAAD, Patriot & Arrow Air Defenses - Analyst

13:22 GMT 22.03.2026
© Photo : US Missile Defense Agency THAAD system
THAAD system - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2026
© Photo : US Missile Defense Agency
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Iran’s huge leap in missile capability allowed it to punch through Israel’s vaunted multi-layered air defense shield, says political science and international relations expert Dr. Simon Tsipis.
That explains why several warheads in Iran’s retaliatory strike on Dimona, home to Israel’s nuclear research facility shielded by Israeli and US defenses, reached their target area, Dr. Simon Tsipis tells Sputnik.
According to the analyst:
Attack exposed weaknesses of Israel’s Iron Dome, built to intercept short-range rockets and mortars - not Iran’s intermediate-range ballistic missiles
Iran’s military capabilities now allow it to launch ballistic missiles at ranges exceeding 2,000 km — including Diego Garcia joint US-UK military base
Iran employs saturation tactics, launching swarms of decoys like drones and low-caliber missiles to overwhelm defensive systems before the main missile strikes
"Until now, it had been assumed that Iranian missiles would lose momentum and speed at the limits of their range. It is now evident that they retain significant power and velocity during the terminal phase of flight,” says the pundit.
The geopolitics expert breaks down the brutal US/Israel reputational damage:
While Iran has just burnished its credentials as a serious military power, arms buyers everywhere are taking note of Arrow, Patriot, and THAAD failures
Iran’s claimed airspace dominance puts US bases on notice worldwide, while bringing much of Europe within Iran’s missile range
The sheer reach of Iran’s new arsenal deals a humiliating blow to Israeli intelligence, which had long insisted it knew every detail of Iran’s capabilities
“Clearly, hidden breakthroughs went undetected,” he says.
In Dr.Tsipis’ opinion, Iran likely chose not to score a direct hit on Dimona’s nuclear reactor to avoid escalation.
But it has sent a clear message: “Israel’s most heavily guarded site lies within striking range of Iranian systems.”
In this photo released by the Iranian Defense Ministry on May 25, 2023, Khorramshahr-4 missile is launched at an undisclosed location, Iran (Iranian Defense Ministry via AP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Iranian Missile Hits Israel's Dimona - Report
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