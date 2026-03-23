https://sputnikglobe.com/20260323/eu-last-in-line-for-russian-energy-special-envoy-dmitriev-says-1123879707.html

EU Last in Line for Russian Energy, Special Envoy Dmitriev Says

EU Last in Line for Russian Energy, Special Envoy Dmitriev Says

Sputnik International

Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, said on Monday that the European Union is at the end of the queue for energy resources from Russia.

2026-03-23T09:03+0000

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"EU at the end of the queue," he wrote on X. Dmitriev commented on a post from BRICS News amid a visit by Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh to Russia. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will hold talks with his Vietnamese counterpart of Monday, with special attention to be paid to implementing major joint energy projects. The escalation around Iran has led to the de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for deliveries of oil and liquefied natural gas from the Persian Gulf countries to the global market, and has also affected the level of oil exports and production in the region.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260321/us-trying-to-oust-russia-from-all-energy-markets---lavrov-1123874030.html

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russia, eu, dmitriev, rdif, russian direct investment fund, russian special presidential envoy, vietnam, cooperation, energy resourses, energy