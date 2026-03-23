https://sputnikglobe.com/20260323/former-us-congresswoman-calls-senator-graham-psychopath-for-his-kharg-island-remarks-1123882535.html

Former US Congresswoman Calls Senator Graham Psychopath for His Kharg Island Remarks

Former US Congresswoman Calls Senator Graham Psychopath for His Kharg Island Remarks

Sputnik International

Former congresswoman and former ally of US President Donald Trump Marjorie Taylor Greene called Senator Lindsey Graham* a psychopath for his remarks about the possible seizure of Iran's Kharg Island.

2026-03-23T14:01+0000

2026-03-23T14:01+0000

2026-03-23T14:01+0000

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lindsey graham

marjorie taylor greene

donald trump

tehran

strait of hormuz

us

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On Sunday, Graham told Fox News that if the United States managed to capture the Japanese island of Iwo Jima during World War II, they would be able to do the same with Kharg Island. Last week, Axios reported that Trump was prepared to seize Iran's Kharg Island for pressuring Tehran to open shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. On February 28, the US and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.The escalation around Iran has led to the de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for deliveries of oil and liquefied natural gas from the Persian Gulf countries to the global market, and has also affected the level of oil exports and production in the region.*designated as an extremist and terrorist in Russia

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260323/us-would-be-making-mistake-if-sends-troops-to-kharg-island---former-official-1123878826.html

tehran

strait of hormuz

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us, iran, trump, greene, graham, kharg island, seizure, remarks, psychopath, war, conflict