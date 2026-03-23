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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260323/us-would-be-making-mistake-if-sends-troops-to-kharg-island---former-official-1123878826.html
US Would Be Making Mistake If Sends Troops to Kharg Island - Former Official
US Would Be Making Mistake If Sends Troops to Kharg Island - Former Official
Sputnik International
The possible deployment of US troops to Kharg Island would be disastrous for the United States, as Iran would effectively be taking hostages, Joe Kent, former director of the US National Counterterrorism Center, believes.
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Axios previously reported that US President Donald Trump is prepared to seize Iran's Kharg Island to pressure Tehran into opening shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed earlier on Sunday that all options remained on the table and did not rule out the possibility of sending US troops to the Iranian island. On February 28, the US and Israel began striking targets in Iran, including Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran is carrying out retaliatory strikes on Israeli territory, as well as on US military targets in the Middle East.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260315/further-us-attacks-on-irans-kharg-oil-hub-would-be-economic-suicide---expert-1123828233.html
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US Would Be Making Mistake If Sends Troops to Kharg Island - Former Official

03:15 GMT 23.03.2026 (Updated: 04:16 GMT 23.03.2026)
© AP Photo / Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danilo ReynosoIn this handout photo from the U.S. Navy, the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan travels through Atlantic Ocean on July 20, 2023.
In this handout photo from the U.S. Navy, the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan travels through Atlantic Ocean on July 20, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.03.2026
© AP Photo / Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danilo Reynoso
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The possible deployment of US troops to Kharg Island would be disastrous for the United States, as Iran would effectively be taking hostages, Joe Kent, former director of the US National Counterterrorism Center, believes.
Axios previously reported that US President Donald Trump is prepared to seize Iran's Kharg Island to pressure Tehran into opening shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.
"I just think that would be a disaster," Kent said in an interview with the Washington Post. "It would essentially be giving Iran a bunch of hostages on an island that they could barrage with drones and missiles."
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed earlier on Sunday that all options remained on the table and did not rule out the possibility of sending US troops to the Iranian island.
A view of the pipes and a tanker on Kharg jetty in Iran, seen July 1971. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.03.2026
Analysis
Further US Attacks on Iran’s Kharg Oil Hub Would Be ‘Economic Suicide’ - Expert
15 March, 11:49 GMT
On February 28, the US and Israel began striking targets in Iran, including Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran is carrying out retaliatory strikes on Israeli territory, as well as on US military targets in the Middle East.
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