https://sputnikglobe.com/20260323/us-would-be-making-mistake-if-sends-troops-to-kharg-island---former-official-1123878826.html
US Would Be Making Mistake If Sends Troops to Kharg Island - Former Official
US Would Be Making Mistake If Sends Troops to Kharg Island - Former Official
Sputnik International
The possible deployment of US troops to Kharg Island would be disastrous for the United States, as Iran would effectively be taking hostages, Joe Kent, former director of the US National Counterterrorism Center, believes.
2026-03-23T03:15+0000
2026-03-23T03:15+0000
2026-03-23T04:16+0000
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Axios previously reported that US President Donald Trump is prepared to seize Iran's Kharg Island to pressure Tehran into opening shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed earlier on Sunday that all options remained on the table and did not rule out the possibility of sending US troops to the Iranian island. On February 28, the US and Israel began striking targets in Iran, including Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran is carrying out retaliatory strikes on Israeli territory, as well as on US military targets in the Middle East.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260315/further-us-attacks-on-irans-kharg-oil-hub-would-be-economic-suicide---expert-1123828233.html
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US Would Be Making Mistake If Sends Troops to Kharg Island - Former Official
03:15 GMT 23.03.2026 (Updated: 04:16 GMT 23.03.2026)
The possible deployment of US troops to Kharg Island would be disastrous for the United States, as Iran would effectively be taking hostages, Joe Kent, former director of the US National Counterterrorism Center, believes.
Axios previously reported that US President Donald Trump is prepared to seize Iran's Kharg Island to pressure Tehran into opening shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.
"I just think that would be a disaster," Kent said in an interview with the Washington Post. "It would essentially be giving Iran a bunch of hostages on an island that they could barrage with drones and missiles."
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed earlier on Sunday that all options remained on the table and did not rule out the possibility of sending US troops to the Iranian island.
On February 28, the US and Israel began striking targets in Iran, including Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran is carrying out retaliatory strikes on Israeli territory, as well as on US military targets in the Middle East.