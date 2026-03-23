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Global Market Losing 11Mln Barrels of Oil Per Day Due to Middle East Conflict – IEA Chief
Global Market Losing 11Mln Barrels of Oil Per Day Due to Middle East Conflict – IEA Chief
Sputnik International
The world risks facing the most serious energy crisis in decades amid the conflict in the Middle East, with the market losing 11 million barrels of oil per day, the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA), Fatih Birol, said on Monday.
2026-03-23T09:20+0000
2026-03-23T09:20+0000
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"Many of us remember the two consecutive oil crises in the 1970s ... And at that time in each of the crises the world has lost about 5 million barrels per day. Both of them together 10 million barrels per day ... And today, only as of today, we lost 11 million barrels per day, so more than two major oil shocks put together," Birol said at the National Press Club of Australia. The IEA chief said the situation is very serious and noted that the agency is consulting with governments in Asia and Europe on the possibility of releasing additional oil from strategic reserves. On March 11, IEA member countries agreed to release a record 400 million barrels of oil from strategic reserves to curb price increases. Birol said that the decision on new interventions would be based on market conditions and is not tied to a specific price level. He said that a key factor in stabilizing the situation is ensuring the uninterrupted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant portion of the world's oil supplies passes. According to the IEA’s forecast, global oil demand in 2026 will reach 104.77 million barrels per day, while OPEC expects consumption to reach 106.53 million barrels per day.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260322/iran-will-completely-close-strait-of-hormuz-if-us-attacks-energy-facilities---headquarters-1123878114.html
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Global Market Losing 11Mln Barrels of Oil Per Day Due to Middle East Conflict – IEA Chief

09:20 GMT 23.03.2026
CC0 / Schmucki / Oil barrels
Oil barrels - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.03.2026
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JAKARTA (Sputnik) - The world risks facing the most serious energy crisis in decades amid the conflict in the Middle East, with the market losing 11 million barrels of oil per day, the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA), Fatih Birol, said on Monday.
"Many of us remember the two consecutive oil crises in the 1970s ... And at that time in each of the crises the world has lost about 5 million barrels per day. Both of them together 10 million barrels per day ... And today, only as of today, we lost 11 million barrels per day, so more than two major oil shocks put together," Birol said at the National Press Club of Australia.
The IEA chief said the situation is very serious and noted that the agency is consulting with governments in Asia and Europe on the possibility of releasing additional oil from strategic reserves.
On March 11, IEA member countries agreed to release a record 400 million barrels of oil from strategic reserves to curb price increases.
Birol said that the decision on new interventions would be based on market conditions and is not tied to a specific price level. He said that a key factor in stabilizing the situation is ensuring the uninterrupted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant portion of the world's oil supplies passes.
According to the IEA’s forecast, global oil demand in 2026 will reach 104.77 million barrels per day, while OPEC expects consumption to reach 106.53 million barrels per day.
In this picture released by the official website of the Iranian Army on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, helicopters arrive at coast in an annual drill in the coastal area of the Gulf of Oman and near the strategic Strait of Hormuz. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Iran Will Completely Close Strait of Hormuz If US Attacks Energy Facilities - Headquarters
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