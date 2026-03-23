https://sputnikglobe.com/20260323/global-market-losing-11mln-barrels-of-oil-per-day-due-to-middle-east-conflict--iea-chief-1123880401.html

Global Market Losing 11Mln Barrels of Oil Per Day Due to Middle East Conflict – IEA Chief

Global Market Losing 11Mln Barrels of Oil Per Day Due to Middle East Conflict – IEA Chief

Sputnik International

The world risks facing the most serious energy crisis in decades amid the conflict in the Middle East, with the market losing 11 million barrels of oil per day, the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA), Fatih Birol, said on Monday.

2026-03-23T09:20+0000

2026-03-23T09:20+0000

2026-03-23T09:20+0000

world

fatih birol

east

strait of hormuz

international energy agency (iea)

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"Many of us remember the two consecutive oil crises in the 1970s ... And at that time in each of the crises the world has lost about 5 million barrels per day. Both of them together 10 million barrels per day ... And today, only as of today, we lost 11 million barrels per day, so more than two major oil shocks put together," Birol said at the National Press Club of Australia. The IEA chief said the situation is very serious and noted that the agency is consulting with governments in Asia and Europe on the possibility of releasing additional oil from strategic reserves. On March 11, IEA member countries agreed to release a record 400 million barrels of oil from strategic reserves to curb price increases. Birol said that the decision on new interventions would be based on market conditions and is not tied to a specific price level. He said that a key factor in stabilizing the situation is ensuring the uninterrupted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant portion of the world's oil supplies passes. According to the IEA’s forecast, global oil demand in 2026 will reach 104.77 million barrels per day, while OPEC expects consumption to reach 106.53 million barrels per day.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260322/iran-will-completely-close-strait-of-hormuz-if-us-attacks-energy-facilities---headquarters-1123878114.html

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strait of hormuz

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iea, international energy agency, middle east, conflict, barrels, birol