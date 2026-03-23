https://sputnikglobe.com/20260323/hungarys-orban-orders-investigation-into-wiretapping-of-hungarian-foreign-minister-1123882841.html

Hungary's Orban Orders Investigation Into Wiretapping of Hungarian Foreign Minister

Hungary's Orban Orders Investigation Into Wiretapping of Hungarian Foreign Minister

Sputnik International

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Monday ordered the justice ministry to investigate the wiretapping of Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, describing it as an attack on the country.

2026-03-23T14:11+0000

2026-03-23T14:11+0000

2026-03-23T14:11+0000

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"The wiretapping of a government member's phone calls is a serious attack on Hungary. I have instructed the Minister of Justice to immediately investigate the information about the surveillance of Peter Szijjarto's phone calls," the prime minister stated on social media. Earlier on Monday, Hungarian government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs released a leaked audio recording in which journalist Szabolcs Panyi admits to providing Szijjarto's phone numbers to foreign intelligence services to track his calls.Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday that the Hungarian journalist involved in his wiretapping by foreign intelligence services is linked to the pro-Ukrainian opposition.The foreign minister said that Panyi could have been used to "create a pro-Ukrainian government" in Hungary.

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