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Hungary's Orban Orders Investigation Into Wiretapping of Hungarian Foreign Minister
Hungary's Orban Orders Investigation Into Wiretapping of Hungarian Foreign Minister
Sputnik International
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Monday ordered the justice ministry to investigate the wiretapping of Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, describing it as an attack on the country.
2026-03-23T14:11+0000
2026-03-23T14:11+0000
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"The wiretapping of a government member's phone calls is a serious attack on Hungary. I have instructed the Minister of Justice to immediately investigate the information about the surveillance of Peter Szijjarto's phone calls," the prime minister stated on social media. Earlier on Monday, Hungarian government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs released a leaked audio recording in which journalist Szabolcs Panyi admits to providing Szijjarto's phone numbers to foreign intelligence services to track his calls.Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday that the Hungarian journalist involved in his wiretapping by foreign intelligence services is linked to the pro-Ukrainian opposition.The foreign minister said that Panyi could have been used to "create a pro-Ukrainian government" in Hungary.
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Hungary's Orban Orders Investigation Into Wiretapping of Hungarian Foreign Minister

14:11 GMT 23.03.2026
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev / Go to the mediabankHungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban attends a joint conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban attends a joint conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.03.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Monday ordered the justice ministry to investigate the wiretapping of Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, describing it as an attack on the country.
"The wiretapping of a government member's phone calls is a serious attack on Hungary. I have instructed the Minister of Justice to immediately investigate the information about the surveillance of Peter Szijjarto's phone calls," the prime minister stated on social media.
Earlier on Monday, Hungarian government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs released a leaked audio recording in which journalist Szabolcs Panyi admits to providing Szijjarto's phone numbers to foreign intelligence services to track his calls.
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday that the Hungarian journalist involved in his wiretapping by foreign intelligence services is linked to the pro-Ukrainian opposition.
"The first thing that comes to mind is the shock that, with the participation of a Hungarian journalist, one or more members of the Hungarian government were actively wiretapped … It is disgusting that this Hungarian journalist, who maintains active contacts with intelligence services, belongs to the narrow circles of the Tisza party," Szijjarto said on social media.
The foreign minister said that Panyi could have been used to "create a pro-Ukrainian government" in Hungary.
An engineer of the Hungarian Oil and Gas Company (MOL) checks the receiving area of the Druzhba (Friendship) oil pipeline in the country's largest oil refinery in Szazhalombata, south of Budapest, Hungary. File ph - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.03.2026
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