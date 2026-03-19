https://sputnikglobe.com/20260319/hungary-to-not-support-any-eu-decision-in-favor-of-ukraine-until-it-unblocks-oil---orban-1123851000.html
Hungary to Not Support Any EU Decision in Favor of Ukraine Until It Unblocks Oil - Orban
Hungary to Not Support Any EU Decision in Favor of Ukraine Until It Unblocks Oil - Orban
Sputnik International
Hungary will not support any decision of the EU summit in favor of Ukraine until it unblocks oil, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Thursday.
2026-03-19T08:55+0000
2026-03-19T08:55+0000
2026-03-19T08:55+0000
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"We would like to get the oil, which is our, from the Ukrainians, which is now blocked by the Ukrainians, I did not support any kind of decision here, which is in favor of Ukraine ... u[as long as] the Hungarians are not able to get the oil which belong to us," Orban told reporters ahead of the EU summit.On January 27, Ukraine halted the flow of oil to Hungary and Slovakia. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on February 23 that Hungary had blocked the 20th package of EU sanctions on Russia and the loan to Kiev due to the Druzhba shutdown. On March 5, Orban said that Hungary would not compromise with Ukraine over the blockade of Druzhba and would make the Ukrainians resume the pumping "by force."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260306/hungary-to-stop-transit-of-important-supplies-for-ukraine-until-it-launches-druzhba---orban-1123774799.html
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ukraine until it unblocks oil, hungary will not support any decision of the eu summit, hungarian prime minister viktor orban
ukraine until it unblocks oil, hungary will not support any decision of the eu summit, hungarian prime minister viktor orban
Hungary to Not Support Any EU Decision in Favor of Ukraine Until It Unblocks Oil - Orban
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hungary will not support any decision of the EU summit in favor of Ukraine until it unblocks oil, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Thursday.
"We would like to get the oil, which is our, from the Ukrainians, which is now blocked by the Ukrainians, I did not support any kind of decision here, which is in favor of Ukraine ... u[as long as] the Hungarians are not able to get the oil which belong to us," Orban told reporters ahead of the EU summit.
On January 27, Ukraine halted the flow of oil to Hungary
and Slovakia. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on February 23 that Hungary had blocked the 20th package of EU sanctions on Russia and the loan to Kiev due to the Druzhba shutdown. On March 5, Orban said that Hungary would not compromise with Ukraine over the blockade of Druzhba and would make the Ukrainians resume the pumping "by force."