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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260323/idf-says-general-staff-approved-plans-for-ground-operations-in-lebanon-1123878952.html
IDF Says General Staff Approved Plans for Ground Operations in Lebanon
IDF Says General Staff Approved Plans for Ground Operations in Lebanon
Sputnik International
Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of the General Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir has approved plans for ground operations against the Hezbollah movement in Lebanon, the IDF said.
2026-03-23T03:38+0000
2026-03-23T04:19+0000
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"The Chief of the General Staff, LTG Eyal Zamir, approved plans yesterday (Saturday) for the advancement of targeted ground operations in Lebanon," the IDF wrote on Telegram. Zamir said that the operation against Hezbollah had only begun. "The operation against Hezbollah is a prolonged one, and we are prepared for it," he was quoted as saying by the IDF. In early March, Hezbollah resumed active military operations against Israel following the assassination of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. In response, the Israeli army launched intensive strikes on the southern suburbs of Beirut and dozens of cities and towns in southern and eastern Lebanon. On March 16, the Israeli army officially announced the start of a ground operation in southern Lebanon.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260321/irans-foreign-minister-says-tehran-will-not-agree-to-ceasefire-with-us-israel-1123872212.html
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IDF Says General Staff Approved Plans for Ground Operations in Lebanon

03:38 GMT 23.03.2026 (Updated: 04:19 GMT 23.03.2026)
© AP Photo / Ariel SchalitThe United States and Israel carried out a coordinated series of strikes on February 28 targeting multiple sites in Iran, including locations in Tehran. In response, Iran launched retaliatory strikes against Israeli territory and US military bases across the Middle East.
The United States and Israel carried out a coordinated series of strikes on February 28 targeting multiple sites in Iran, including locations in Tehran. In response, Iran launched retaliatory strikes against Israeli territory and US military bases across the Middle East. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.03.2026
© AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
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Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of the General Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir has approved plans for ground operations against the Hezbollah movement in Lebanon, the IDF said.
"The Chief of the General Staff, LTG Eyal Zamir, approved plans yesterday (Saturday) for the advancement of targeted ground operations in Lebanon," the IDF wrote on Telegram.
Zamir said that the operation against Hezbollah had only begun.
"The operation against Hezbollah is a prolonged one, and we are prepared for it," he was quoted as saying by the IDF.
Explosion at Shahran oil depot facility in western Tehran - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Iran's Foreign Minister Says Tehran Will Not Agree to Ceasefire With US, Israel
21 March, 05:48 GMT
In early March, Hezbollah resumed active military operations against Israel following the assassination of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. In response, the Israeli army launched intensive strikes on the southern suburbs of Beirut and dozens of cities and towns in southern and eastern Lebanon. On March 16, the Israeli army officially announced the start of a ground operation in southern Lebanon.
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