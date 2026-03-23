https://sputnikglobe.com/20260323/idf-says-general-staff-approved-plans-for-ground-operations-in-lebanon-1123878952.html
IDF Says General Staff Approved Plans for Ground Operations in Lebanon
IDF Says General Staff Approved Plans for Ground Operations in Lebanon
Sputnik International
Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of the General Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir has approved plans for ground operations against the Hezbollah movement in Lebanon, the IDF said.
2026-03-23T03:38+0000
2026-03-23T03:38+0000
2026-03-23T04:19+0000
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"The Chief of the General Staff, LTG Eyal Zamir, approved plans yesterday (Saturday) for the advancement of targeted ground operations in Lebanon," the IDF wrote on Telegram. Zamir said that the operation against Hezbollah had only begun. "The operation against Hezbollah is a prolonged one, and we are prepared for it," he was quoted as saying by the IDF. In early March, Hezbollah resumed active military operations against Israel following the assassination of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. In response, the Israeli army launched intensive strikes on the southern suburbs of Beirut and dozens of cities and towns in southern and eastern Lebanon. On March 16, the Israeli army officially announced the start of a ground operation in southern Lebanon.
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IDF Says General Staff Approved Plans for Ground Operations in Lebanon
03:38 GMT 23.03.2026 (Updated: 04:19 GMT 23.03.2026)
Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of the General Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir has approved plans for ground operations against the Hezbollah movement in Lebanon, the IDF said.
"The Chief of the General Staff, LTG Eyal Zamir, approved plans yesterday (Saturday) for the advancement of targeted ground operations in Lebanon," the IDF wrote on Telegram.
Zamir said that the operation against Hezbollah had only begun.
"The operation against Hezbollah is a prolonged one, and we are prepared for it," he was quoted as saying by the IDF.
In early March, Hezbollah resumed active military operations against Israel following the assassination of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. In response, the Israeli army launched intensive strikes on the southern suburbs of Beirut and dozens of cities and towns in southern and eastern Lebanon. On March 16, the Israeli army officially announced the start of a ground operation in southern Lebanon.