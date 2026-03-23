https://sputnikglobe.com/20260323/iran-not-negotiating-with-us-fake-news-used-to-manipulate-markets---parliament-speaker-1123883559.html

Iran Not Negotiating With US, Fake News Used to Manipulate Markets - Parliament Speaker

Iran Not Negotiating With US, Fake News Used to Manipulate Markets - Parliament Speaker

Sputnik International

Iran has not held talks with the United States, and fake news is being used to manipulate markets, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Monday.

2026-03-23T17:00+0000

2026-03-23T17:00+0000

2026-03-23T17:00+0000

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"No negotiations have been held with the US, and fake news is used to manipulate the financial and oil markets and escape the quagmire in which the US and Israel are trapped," the parliament speaker said on X.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260323/tehran-not-holding-talks-with-washington---iranian-foreign-ministry-1123883044.html

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