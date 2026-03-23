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Iran Not Negotiating With US, Fake News Used to Manipulate Markets - Parliament Speaker
Iran Not Negotiating With US, Fake News Used to Manipulate Markets - Parliament Speaker
Sputnik International
Iran has not held talks with the United States, and fake news is being used to manipulate markets, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Monday.
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"No negotiations have been held with the US, and fake news is used to manipulate the financial and oil markets and escape the quagmire in which the US and Israel are trapped," the parliament speaker said on X.
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Iran Not Negotiating With US, Fake News Used to Manipulate Markets - Parliament Speaker
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran has not held talks with the United States, and fake news is being used to manipulate markets, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Monday.
"No negotiations have been held with the US, and fake news is used to manipulate the financial and oil markets and escape the quagmire in which the US and Israel are trapped," the parliament speaker said on X.
Earlier in the day, Trump said that the United States and Iran had very positive and productive talks over the past two days and announced the postponement of US strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure. The president also expressed hope that the progress will be achieved within five days, a CNBC journalist reported after an interview with the president.