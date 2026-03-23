https://sputnikglobe.com/20260323/tehran-not-holding-talks-with-washington---iranian-foreign-ministry-1123883044.html

Tehran Not Holding Talks With Washington - Iranian Foreign Ministry

Tehran Not Holding Talks With Washington - Iranian Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

Tehran has not held direct talks with Washington but has received messages from the United States via mediators regarding its desire to begin negotiations to end the war, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday

2026-03-23T16:23+0000

2026-03-23T16:23+0000

2026-03-23T16:23+0000

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The response included warnings about the grave consequences of any attacks on critical Iranian infrastructure, as well as the readiness of the Iranian armed forces to respond decisively, quickly and effectively to such actions, Baghaei added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260323/trump-says-instructed-pentagon-to-postpone-us-strikes-on-iranian-power-plants-for-five-days-1123881104.html

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