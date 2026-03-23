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Tehran Not Holding Talks With Washington - Iranian Foreign Ministry
Tehran Not Holding Talks With Washington - Iranian Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Tehran has not held direct talks with Washington but has received messages from the United States via mediators regarding its desire to begin negotiations to end the war, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday
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The response included warnings about the grave consequences of any attacks on critical Iranian infrastructure, as well as the readiness of the Iranian armed forces to respond decisively, quickly and effectively to such actions, Baghaei added.
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Tehran Not Holding Talks With Washington - Iranian Foreign Ministry
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Tehran has not held direct talks with Washington but has received messages from the United States via mediators regarding its desire to begin negotiations to end the war, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday
"We have not held talks with the US. Over the past few days, messages have been received from a number of friendly countries regarding US demands for talks aimed at ending the war, which have been responded to in accordance with the country's principled position," Baghaei told the IRNA news agency.
The response included warnings about the grave consequences of any attacks on critical Iranian infrastructure, as well as the readiness of the Iranian armed forces to respond decisively, quickly and effectively to such actions, Baghaei added.