https://sputnikglobe.com/20260323/iran-to-mine-sea-lanes-in-persian-gulf-in-case-of-attack---defense-council-1123880042.html

Iran to Mine Sea Lanes in Persian Gulf in Case of Attack - Defense Council

Iran to Mine Sea Lanes in Persian Gulf in Case of Attack - Defense Council

Sputnik International

Tehran will mine all sea lanes in the Persian Gulf in the event of an attack on the coast of the country or islands, the Iranian Defense Council said on Monday.

2026-03-23T09:12+0000

2026-03-23T09:12+0000

2026-03-23T09:12+0000

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"We remind you that in the event of any attempt by the enemy to attack the coast or islands of Iran, all sea lanes in the Persian Gulf, as well as the coast, will be mined," the council said in a statement, as quoted by the Fars news agency. The passage through the Strait of Hormuz is possible only for countries that are not hostile to Iran, if this issue is coordinated with Tehran, the statement added.The United States sees no alternative to conducting a ground military operation to capture Iran's Kharg Island and is accelerating troop deployments to the region, Israeli newspaper The Jerusalem Post reported earlier, citing sources familiar with the matter.A US official told the newspaper that "the US military has accelerated the deployment of thousands of Marines and Navy personnel to the Middle East."On March 22, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that all options remained on the table and did not rule out the possibility of sending US troops to the Iranian island.On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260323/us-would-be-making-mistake-if-sends-troops-to-kharg-island---former-official-1123878826.html

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