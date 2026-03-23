International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260323/iran-to-mine-sea-lanes-in-persian-gulf-in-case-of-attack---defense-council-1123880042.html
Iran to Mine Sea Lanes in Persian Gulf in Case of Attack - Defense Council
Iran to Mine Sea Lanes in Persian Gulf in Case of Attack - Defense Council
Sputnik International
Tehran will mine all sea lanes in the Persian Gulf in the event of an attack on the coast of the country or islands, the Iranian Defense Council said on Monday.
2026-03-23T09:12+0000
2026-03-23T09:12+0000
us-israel war on iran
persian gulf
tehran
israel
middle east
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/0e/1123825771_0:314:2876:1932_1920x0_80_0_0_61549e8e9f0865c0e34d6043aa7a496e.jpg
"We remind you that in the event of any attempt by the enemy to attack the coast or islands of Iran, all sea lanes in the Persian Gulf, as well as the coast, will be mined," the council said in a statement, as quoted by the Fars news agency. The passage through the Strait of Hormuz is possible only for countries that are not hostile to Iran, if this issue is coordinated with Tehran, the statement added.The United States sees no alternative to conducting a ground military operation to capture Iran's Kharg Island and is accelerating troop deployments to the region, Israeli newspaper The Jerusalem Post reported earlier, citing sources familiar with the matter.A US official told the newspaper that "the US military has accelerated the deployment of thousands of Marines and Navy personnel to the Middle East."On March 22, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that all options remained on the table and did not rule out the possibility of sending US troops to the Iranian island.On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260323/us-would-be-making-mistake-if-sends-troops-to-kharg-island---former-official-1123878826.html
persian gulf
tehran
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/0e/1123825771_122:0:2777:1991_1920x0_80_0_0_e854c3a6878840cda642b28feae7f8da.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
iram, us, israel, attack, war, persian gulf, kharg, iranian defense council, sea lane, mines, coast
iram, us, israel, attack, war, persian gulf, kharg, iranian defense council, sea lane, mines, coast

Iran to Mine Sea Lanes in Persian Gulf in Case of Attack - Defense Council

09:12 GMT 23.03.2026
© AP Photo / Horst FaasAn ancient mosque and the flame of a petrochemical plant, burning off unwanted gas byproducts is seen in Kharg Island, Iran, July 1971.
An ancient mosque and the flame of a petrochemical plant, burning off unwanted gas byproducts is seen in Kharg Island, Iran, July 1971. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.03.2026
© AP Photo / Horst Faas
Subscribe
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Tehran will mine all sea lanes in the Persian Gulf in the event of an attack on the coast of the country or islands, the Iranian Defense Council said on Monday.
"We remind you that in the event of any attempt by the enemy to attack the coast or islands of Iran, all sea lanes in the Persian Gulf, as well as the coast, will be mined," the council said in a statement, as quoted by the Fars news agency.
The passage through the Strait of Hormuz is possible only for countries that are not hostile to Iran, if this issue is coordinated with Tehran, the statement added.
The United States sees no alternative to conducting a ground military operation to capture Iran's Kharg Island and is accelerating troop deployments to the region, Israeli newspaper The Jerusalem Post reported earlier, citing sources familiar with the matter.

On March 20, Axios reported that US President Donald Trump is prepared to seize Kharg Island to pressure Tehran into opening shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

A US official told the newspaper that "the US military has accelerated the deployment of thousands of Marines and Navy personnel to the Middle East."
On March 22, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that all options remained on the table and did not rule out the possibility of sending US troops to the Iranian island.
In this handout photo from the U.S. Navy, the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan travels through Atlantic Ocean on July 20, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
US Would Be Making Mistake If Sends Troops to Kharg Island - Former Official
03:15 GMT
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала