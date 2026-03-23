https://sputnikglobe.com/20260323/putin-congratulates-kim-jong-un-on-his-re-election-as-chairman-of-state-affairs-of-north-korea-1123879493.html

Putin Congratulates Kim Jong-un on His Re-Election as Chairman of State Affairs of North Korea

Putin Congratulates Kim Jong-un on His Re-Election as Chairman of State Affairs of North Korea

Sputnik International

Russia highly appreciates the North Korean leader's personal contribution to the strengthening of friendly bilateral ties, the Russian president said.

2026-03-23T08:32+0000

2026-03-23T08:32+0000

2026-03-23T08:47+0000

world

vladimir putin

kim jong un

russia

north korea

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/19/1119113829_0:0:2813:1583_1920x0_80_0_0_6e2d7005439f7f96d0fbe4533d6b12f6.jpg

Earlier in the day, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been re-elected as the country's Chairman of State Affairs.Putin noted that close joint work on the further development of a comprehensive strategic partnership between Moscow and Pyongyang will continue. This, as the Russian leader emphasized, meets the fundamental interests of the peoples."I wish you new successes in your responsible government activities, as well as good health and well-being," Putin concluded.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260223/kim-jong-un-re-elected-as-secretary-general-of-workers-party-of-korea---reports-1123672616.html

russia

north korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia north korea ties, kim jong-un re-election, vladimir putin kim jong-un