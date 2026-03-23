https://sputnikglobe.com/20260323/putin-congratulates-kim-jong-un-on-his-re-election-as-chairman-of-state-affairs-of-north-korea-1123879493.html
Putin Congratulates Kim Jong-un on His Re-Election as Chairman of State Affairs of North Korea
Putin Congratulates Kim Jong-un on His Re-Election as Chairman of State Affairs of North Korea
Sputnik International
Russia highly appreciates the North Korean leader's personal contribution to the strengthening of friendly bilateral ties, the Russian president said.
2026-03-23T08:32+0000
2026-03-23T08:32+0000
2026-03-23T08:47+0000
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Earlier in the day, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been re-elected as the country's Chairman of State Affairs.Putin noted that close joint work on the further development of a comprehensive strategic partnership between Moscow and Pyongyang will continue. This, as the Russian leader emphasized, meets the fundamental interests of the peoples."I wish you new successes in your responsible government activities, as well as good health and well-being," Putin concluded.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260223/kim-jong-un-re-elected-as-secretary-general-of-workers-party-of-korea---reports-1123672616.html
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Putin Congratulates Kim Jong-un on His Re-Election as Chairman of State Affairs of North Korea
08:32 GMT 23.03.2026 (Updated: 08:47 GMT 23.03.2026)
Russia highly appreciates the North Korean leader's personal contribution to the strengthening of friendly bilateral ties, the Russian president said.
Earlier in the day, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been re-elected as the country's Chairman of State Affairs.
"Dear Comrade Kim Jong Un, please accept my heartfelt congratulations on your re-election as Chairman of State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea... Russia highly appreciates your personal contribution to the strengthening of friendly and allied ties between our countries," the congratulatory telegram read.
Putin noted that close joint work on the further development of a comprehensive strategic partnership between Moscow and Pyongyang will continue. This, as the Russian leader emphasized, meets the fundamental interests of the peoples.
"I wish you new successes in your responsible government activities, as well as good health and well-being," Putin concluded.