https://sputnikglobe.com/20260323/russia-expects-indian-pm-modi-to-visit-this-year---lavrov-1123879645.html

Russia Expects Indian PM Modi to Visit This Year - Lavrov

Russia Expects Indian PM Modi to Visit This Year - Lavrov

Sputnik International

Russia expects Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit this year, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

2026-03-23T09:59+0000

2026-03-23T09:59+0000

2026-03-23T09:59+0000

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"We are waiting for Prime Minister Modi to visit Russia in 2026," Lavrov said in a video message to the participants of the conference Russia and India — towards a new agenda for bilateral relations.In December 2025 Russian President Vladimir Putin paid a visit to India, where he met with Narendra Modi to sign a program for the development of strategic areas of economic cooperation until 2030 and an agreement on cooperation in healthcare, medical education and science.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251205/russia-india-sign-29-joint-documents-following-putin-modi-talks-1123241373.html

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