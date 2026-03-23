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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260323/russia-expects-indian-pm-modi-to-visit-this-year---lavrov-1123879645.html
Russia Expects Indian PM Modi to Visit This Year - Lavrov
Russia Expects Indian PM Modi to Visit This Year - Lavrov
Sputnik International
Russia expects Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit this year, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.
2026-03-23T09:59+0000
2026-03-23T09:59+0000
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"We are waiting for Prime Minister Modi to visit Russia in 2026," Lavrov said in a video message to the participants of the conference Russia and India — towards a new agenda for bilateral relations.In December 2025 Russian President Vladimir Putin paid a visit to India, where he met with Narendra Modi to sign a program for the development of strategic areas of economic cooperation until 2030 and an agreement on cooperation in healthcare, medical education and science.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251205/russia-india-sign-29-joint-documents-following-putin-modi-talks-1123241373.html
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Russia Expects Indian PM Modi to Visit This Year - Lavrov

09:59 GMT 23.03.2026
© POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.03.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia expects Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit this year, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.
"We are waiting for Prime Minister Modi to visit Russia in 2026," Lavrov said in a video message to the participants of the conference Russia and India — towards a new agenda for bilateral relations.
In December 2025 Russian President Vladimir Putin paid a visit to India, where he met with Narendra Modi to sign a program for the development of strategic areas of economic cooperation until 2030 and an agreement on cooperation in healthcare, medical education and science.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.12.2025
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Russia, India Sign 29 Joint Documents Following Putin-Modi Talks
5 December 2025, 13:41 GMT
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