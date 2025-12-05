https://sputnikglobe.com/20251205/russia-india-sign-29-joint-documents-following-putin-modi-talks-1123241373.html

Russia, India Sign 29 Joint Documents Following Putin-Modi Talks

Russia and India signed 29 joint documents following talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday.

Putin arrived in New Delhi on Thursday for a two-day visit. In particular, Russia and India signed a program for the development of strategic areas of economic cooperation until 2030 and an agreement on cooperation in healthcare, medical education and science. The countries also signed a protocol on cooperation in exchanging advanced information on goods and vehicles transported between Russia and India. Moreover, a memorandum of understanding between the Russian Maritime Board and the Indian Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, and a memorandum on training specialists for vessels operating in polar waters were signed. Russia and India also signed an agreement of intent to build a plant for the production of active pharmaceutical ingredients in Russia's Kaluga Region. Russian fertilizer producer Uralchem signed a cooperation agreement with India's Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited, National Fertilizers Limited and Indian Potash Limited. Russian Post, in turn, signed an agreement with the Indian Communications Ministry's Department of Posts. The documents signed include an agreement of cooperation in the field of data storage, processing and transmission in space systems between the Russian National Research University Higher School of Economics and the University of Delhi, a memorandum of understanding between Russia's Tomsk State University and the Indian Defence Institute of Advanced Technology, as well as an agreement on cooperation between Lomonosov Moscow State University, the Joint-Stock Management Company of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and the University of Mumbai. In the media field, Russia's Gazprom-Media Holding, National Media Group, the RT Channel and the Big Asia Media Group signed several memorandums of understanding for cooperation and collaboration on broadcasting with the Indian Prasar Bharati broadcaster. The Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs and the Confederation of Indian Industry signed a memorandum of understanding, while the Russian Export Center signed a memorandum and cooperation agreement with Invest India, the country's national investment promotion agency. Additionally, the Russian Export Center signed a separate memorandum with the Federation of Indian Export Organisations, while Russia’s Roscongress Foundation signed a cooperation agreement with the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India, as well as the Confederation of Indian Industry. Russia's Tsaritsyno State Historical, Architectural, Art and Landscape Museum-Reserve in Moscow and the National Crafts Museum & Hastkala Academy in New Delhi have agreed on the termsfor the organization, implementation and loan of the culture-focused exhibition called "India. Fabric of Time." The sides exchanged documents during the talks in New Delhi.

