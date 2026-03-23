https://sputnikglobe.com/20260323/some-us-troops-disappointed-with-iran-operation-dont-want-to-die-for-israel---reports-1123879081.html
Some US Troops Disappointed With Iran Operation, 'Don't Want to Die for Israel' - Reports
Some US Troops Disappointed With Iran Operation, 'Don't Want to Die for Israel' - Reports
Sputnik International
Some US military personnel are disappointed with the military attack against Iran and say they "do not want to die for Israel," the HuffPost website reported citing sources.
2026-03-23T03:56+0000
2026-03-23T03:56+0000
2026-03-23T04:22+0000
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The publication, which interviewed military personnel, reservists, and human rights organizations advocating for military personnel, claims that some US military personnel involved in this conflict are complaining of vulnerability, severe stress, disappointment, and disillusionment, to the point that they are even considering leaving the military. It is noted that another reservist, who maintains contact with the military involved in the conflict, also spoke to Huffpost about a similar trend. The publication emphasized that discontent within the US military related to Washington's operations in the Middle East, as well as problems with morale among service members, may make the campaign less likely to succeed. The publication notes that reservists cite the lack of a clear, consistent narrative justifying a war against Iran as the main demoralizing factor. On Friday, CBS News reported citing informed sources that the Pentagon had prepared detailed plans for the possible deployment of ground troops in Iran to provide the Trump administration with a full range of military scenarios amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East. The US and Israel began striking Iran on February 28. Iran launches retaliatory strikes against Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.
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Some US Troops Disappointed With Iran Operation, 'Don't Want to Die for Israel' - Reports
03:56 GMT 23.03.2026 (Updated: 04:22 GMT 23.03.2026)
Some US military personnel are disappointed with the military attack against Iran and say they "do not want to die for Israel," the HuffPost website reported citing sources.
The publication, which interviewed military personnel, reservists, and human rights organizations advocating for military personnel, claims that some US military personnel involved in this conflict are complaining of vulnerability, severe stress, disappointment, and disillusionment, to the point that they are even considering leaving the military.
"I’m hearing out of service members’ mouths the words, ’We do not want to die for Israel — we don’t want to be political pawns,'" a reservist and mentor of young soldiers is quoted as saying in the article.
It is noted that another reservist, who maintains contact with the military involved in the conflict, also spoke to Huffpost about a similar trend.
The publication emphasized that discontent within the US military related to Washington's operations in the Middle East, as well as problems with morale among service members, may make the campaign less likely to succeed.
The publication notes that reservists cite the lack of a clear, consistent narrative justifying a war against Iran as the main demoralizing factor.
On Friday, CBS News reported citing informed sources that the Pentagon had prepared detailed plans for the possible deployment of ground troops in Iran to provide the Trump administration with a full range of military scenarios amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East.
The US and Israel began striking Iran on February 28. Iran launches retaliatory strikes against Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.