https://sputnikglobe.com/20260323/trump-says-instructed-pentagon-to-postpone-us-strikes-on-iranian-power-plants-for-five-days-1123881104.html

Trump Orders Five-Day Pause on Iran Power Plant Strikes

Trump Orders Five-Day Pause on Iran Power Plant Strikes

Sputnik International

The United States and Iran had very positive and productive talks over the past two days, US President Donald Trump said on Monday.

2026-03-23T11:21+0000

2026-03-23T11:21+0000

2026-03-23T12:22+0000

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"I am please to report that the United States of America, and the country of Iran, have had, over the last two days, very good and productive conversations regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the middle east," Trump said on Truth Social.The negotiations between the United States and Iran to resolve the existing differences are continuing this week, Trump added.The Iranian Foreign Ministry believes that the decision to postpone strikes on Iran's energy facilities is an attempt to bring down energy prices, the Mehr news agency reported on Monday.On Thursday, Iranian media and authorities reported attacks by the US and Israel on oil and gas facilities in southern Iran, specifically the South Pars gas field and the Asaluyeh industrial zone, which processes the field's resources. US President Donald Trump later said the US had been unaware of Israel's plans to attack the South Pars field.On February 28, the US and Israel began striking targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran has carried out retaliatory strikes on Israeli territory, as well as on US military targets in the Middle East.The US and Israel initially claimed their "preemptive" attack was necessary to counter the perceived threat coming from Iran's nuclear program, but they soon made it clear that they want to see a change of power in Iran.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260323/iran-to-mine-sea-lanes-in-persian-gulf-in-case-of-attack---defense-council-1123880042.html

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