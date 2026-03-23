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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260323/trump-says-instructed-pentagon-to-postpone-us-strikes-on-iranian-power-plants-for-five-days-1123881104.html
Trump Orders Five-Day Pause on Iran Power Plant Strikes
Trump Orders Five-Day Pause on Iran Power Plant Strikes
Sputnik International
The United States and Iran had very positive and productive talks over the past two days, US President Donald Trump said on Monday.
2026-03-23T11:21+0000
2026-03-23T12:22+0000
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"I am please to report that the United States of America, and the country of Iran, have had, over the last two days, very good and productive conversations regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the middle east," Trump said on Truth Social.The negotiations between the United States and Iran to resolve the existing differences are continuing this week, Trump added.The Iranian Foreign Ministry believes that the decision to postpone strikes on Iran's energy facilities is an attempt to bring down energy prices, the Mehr news agency reported on Monday.On Thursday, Iranian media and authorities reported attacks by the US and Israel on oil and gas facilities in southern Iran, specifically the South Pars gas field and the Asaluyeh industrial zone, which processes the field's resources. US President Donald Trump later said the US had been unaware of Israel's plans to attack the South Pars field.On February 28, the US and Israel began striking targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran has carried out retaliatory strikes on Israeli territory, as well as on US military targets in the Middle East.The US and Israel initially claimed their "preemptive" attack was necessary to counter the perceived threat coming from Iran's nuclear program, but they soon made it clear that they want to see a change of power in Iran.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260323/iran-to-mine-sea-lanes-in-persian-gulf-in-case-of-attack---defense-council-1123880042.html
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Trump Orders Five-Day Pause on Iran Power Plant Strikes

11:21 GMT 23.03.2026 (Updated: 12:22 GMT 23.03.2026)
© AP Photo / Michael Conroy / Former President Donald Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association Convention in Indianapolis, on April 14, 2023Former President Donald Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association Convention in Indianapolis, on April 14, 2023
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association Convention in Indianapolis, on April 14, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.03.2026
© AP Photo / Michael Conroy / Former President Donald Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association Convention in Indianapolis, on April 14, 2023
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States and Iran had very positive and productive talks over the past two days, US President Donald Trump said on Monday.
"I am please to report that the United States of America, and the country of Iran, have had, over the last two days, very good and productive conversations regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the middle east," Trump said on Truth Social.
The negotiations between the United States and Iran to resolve the existing differences are continuing this week, Trump added.
"Based on the tenor and tone of these in depth, detailed, and constructive conversations, witch will continue throughout the week, I have instructed the department of war to postpone any and all military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for a five day period, subject to the success of the ongoing meetings and discussions," Trump added.
The Iranian Foreign Ministry believes that the decision to postpone strikes on Iran's energy facilities is an attempt to bring down energy prices, the Mehr news agency reported on Monday.
An ancient mosque and the flame of a petrochemical plant, burning off unwanted gas byproducts is seen in Kharg Island, Iran, July 1971. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Iran to Mine Sea Lanes in Persian Gulf in Case of Attack - Defense Council
09:12 GMT
On Thursday, Iranian media and authorities reported attacks by the US and Israel on oil and gas facilities in southern Iran, specifically the South Pars gas field and the Asaluyeh industrial zone, which processes the field's resources. US President Donald Trump later said the US had been unaware of Israel's plans to attack the South Pars field.
On February 28, the US and Israel began striking targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran has carried out retaliatory strikes on Israeli territory, as well as on US military targets in the Middle East.
The US and Israel initially claimed their "preemptive" attack was necessary to counter the perceived threat coming from Iran's nuclear program, but they soon made it clear that they want to see a change of power in Iran.
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