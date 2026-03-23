https://sputnikglobe.com/20260323/us-iran-talks-occurred-on-sunday-night-involved-kushner-witkoff---reports-1123881736.html

US-Iran Talks Occurred on Sunday Night, Involved Kushner, Witkoff - Reports

US-Iran Talks Occurred on Sunday Night, Involved Kushner, Witkoff - Reports

Sputnik International

The latest round of talks between the United States and Iran happened on the night of March 22 and involved US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushener, Fox News reported on Monday, citing President Donald Trump.

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The president reportedly responded to a question on his thoughts about Iran's state television denying ongoing negotiations between Washington and Tehran. Turkey, Egypt and Pakistan have been mediating the indirect negotiations between the United States and Iran over the past two days, Axios further reported on Monday. Senior Turkish, Egyptian and Pakistani officials reportedly held separate discussions with US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran has carried out retaliatory strikes on Israeli territory, as well as on US military targets in the Middle East. The US and Israel initially claimed their "preemptive" attack was necessary to counter the perceived threat coming from Iran's nuclear program, but they soon made it clear that they want to see a change of power in Iran. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed on the first day of the military operation. The Islamic Republic declared 40 days of mourning. Russian President Vladimir Putin described Khamenei’s assassination as a cynical violation of international law. The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the US-Israeli operation and called for an immediate de-escalation and an end to hostilities.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260323/trump-says-instructed-pentagon-to-postpone-us-strikes-on-iranian-power-plants-for-five-days-1123881104.html

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us, iran, israel, conflict, talks, negotiations, kushner, witkoff, trump, turkey, egypt, pakistan