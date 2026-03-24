https://sputnikglobe.com/20260324/airstrike-hits-iranian-backed-iraqi-shiite-militia-military-base-in-ramadi---reports-1123884022.html

Airstrike Hits Iranian-backed Iraqi Shiite Militia Military Base in Ramadi - Reports

Airstrike Hits Iranian-backed Iraqi Shiite Militia Military Base in Ramadi - Reports

Sputnik International

An airstrike hit a military base of Iran-backed Iraqi Shiite militias, the Popular Mobilization Forces, in the city of Ramadi in the western Iraqi province of Anbar, Al Jazeera reported citing police.

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The channel claims the strike resulted in casualties. The group confirmed the death of Anbar Operations Commander Saad Daway al-Bayji in an airstrike that targeted the command headquarters.The US and Israel began striking targets in Iran on February 28. Tehran is retaliating with strikes on Israeli territory, as well as on US military targets in the Middle East.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260301/us-military-base-in-erbil-in-northern-iraq-attacked---reports-1123721684.html

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