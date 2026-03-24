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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260324/airstrike-hits-iranian-backed-iraqi-shiite-militia-military-base-in-ramadi---reports-1123884022.html
Airstrike Hits Iranian-backed Iraqi Shiite Militia Military Base in Ramadi - Reports
Airstrike Hits Iranian-backed Iraqi Shiite Militia Military Base in Ramadi - Reports
Sputnik International
An airstrike hit a military base of Iran-backed Iraqi Shiite militias, the Popular Mobilization Forces, in the city of Ramadi in the western Iraqi province of Anbar, Al Jazeera reported citing police.
2026-03-24T03:38+0000
2026-03-24T04:45+0000
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The channel claims the strike resulted in casualties. The group confirmed the death of Anbar Operations Commander Saad Daway al-Bayji in an airstrike that targeted the command headquarters.The US and Israel began striking targets in Iran on February 28. Tehran is retaliating with strikes on Israeli territory, as well as on US military targets in the Middle East.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260301/us-military-base-in-erbil-in-northern-iraq-attacked---reports-1123721684.html
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Airstrike Hits Iranian-backed Iraqi Shiite Militia Military Base in Ramadi - Reports

03:38 GMT 24.03.2026 (Updated: 04:45 GMT 24.03.2026)
© Photo : Handout, Popular Mobilization Forces Media Office Residents gather around destroyed buildings after US warplanes carried out an airstrike on the headquarters of Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces) in Al-Qaim city of Anbar, Iraq on February 3, 2024.
 Residents gather around destroyed buildings after US warplanes carried out an airstrike on the headquarters of Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces) in Al-Qaim city of Anbar, Iraq on February 3, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.03.2026
© Photo : Handout, Popular Mobilization Forces Media Office
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An airstrike hit a military base of Iran-backed Iraqi Shiite militias, the Popular Mobilization Forces, in the city of Ramadi in the western Iraqi province of Anbar, Al Jazeera reported citing police.
The channel claims the strike resulted in casualties.
The group confirmed the death of Anbar Operations Commander Saad Daway al-Bayji in an airstrike that targeted the command headquarters.
US base in Erbil on fire after attack - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.03.2026
World
US Military Base in Erbil in Northern Iraq Attacked - Reports
1 March, 03:59 GMT
The US and Israel began striking targets in Iran on February 28. Tehran is retaliating with strikes on Israeli territory, as well as on US military targets in the Middle East.
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