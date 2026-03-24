https://sputnikglobe.com/20260324/belarusian-military-practicing-counter-drone-tactics-during-drills---defense-ministry-1123884688.html
Belarusian Military Practicing Counter-Drone Tactics During Drills - Defense Ministry
Belarusian Military Practicing Counter-Drone Tactics During Drills - Defense Ministry
Sputnik International
As part of a readiness check, troops from the Belarusian army's Western Operational Command are conducting exercises at training grounds to practice fighting a mock enemy, with a focus on countering drones, the Ministry of Defense said on Tuesday.
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A comprehensive exercise involving troops from the Western Operational Command is taking place from March 19 to 25 as part of a surprise inspection of the army that began on January 26. The day before, the motorized rifle troops occupied the assembly area, carried out engineering work there, set up the battalion command post, and have been monitoring the situation around the clock, the ministry added. The units participating in the exercise are engaging columns of simulated enemy armored vehicles with grenade launchers. Fire is being provided by AGS-17 crews, snipers, and machine gunners. Armored personnel carriers are providing fire support, the ministry said. Particular attention is being paid to countering unmanned aerial vehicles and to the direct command and control of military units and subunits during combat operations, one of the commanders said.
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belarus, drones, troops, readiness, army, ministry of defense, training, belarusian army's western operational command, exercises, practice
belarus, drones, troops, readiness, army, ministry of defense, training, belarusian army's western operational command, exercises, practice
Belarusian Military Practicing Counter-Drone Tactics During Drills - Defense Ministry
MINSK (Sputnik) - As part of a readiness check, troops from the Belarusian army's Western Operational Command are conducting exercises at training grounds to practice fighting a mock enemy, with a focus on countering drones, the Ministry of Defense said on Tuesday.
A comprehensive exercise involving troops from the Western Operational Command is taking place from March 19 to 25 as part of a surprise inspection of the army that began on January 26.
"Troops from the Western Operational Command are carrying out tasks at training grounds across the country and in various areas as part of a comprehensive exercise," the ministry said in a statement.
The day before, the motorized rifle troops occupied the assembly area, carried out engineering work there, set up the battalion command post, and have been monitoring the situation around the clock, the ministry added.
"Guardsmen and reservists called up from the reserve have established positions for a circular defense and are repelling an attack by a simulated enemy," the statement read.
The units participating in the exercise are engaging columns of simulated enemy armored vehicles with grenade launchers. Fire is being provided by AGS-17 crews, snipers, and machine gunners. Armored personnel carriers are providing fire support, the ministry said. Particular attention is being paid to countering unmanned aerial vehicles and to the direct command and control of military units and subunits during combat operations, one of the commanders said.