https://sputnikglobe.com/20260324/belarusian-military-practicing-counter-drone-tactics-during-drills---defense-ministry-1123884688.html

Belarusian Military Practicing Counter-Drone Tactics During Drills - Defense Ministry

Belarusian Military Practicing Counter-Drone Tactics During Drills - Defense Ministry

Sputnik International

As part of a readiness check, troops from the Belarusian army's Western Operational Command are conducting exercises at training grounds to practice fighting a mock enemy, with a focus on countering drones, the Ministry of Defense said on Tuesday.

2026-03-24T09:12+0000

2026-03-24T09:12+0000

2026-03-24T09:12+0000

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ministry of defense

belarus

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A comprehensive exercise involving troops from the Western Operational Command is taking place from March 19 to 25 as part of a surprise inspection of the army that began on January 26. The day before, the motorized rifle troops occupied the assembly area, carried out engineering work there, set up the battalion command post, and have been monitoring the situation around the clock, the ministry added. The units participating in the exercise are engaging columns of simulated enemy armored vehicles with grenade launchers. Fire is being provided by AGS-17 crews, snipers, and machine gunners. Armored personnel carriers are providing fire support, the ministry said. Particular attention is being paid to countering unmanned aerial vehicles and to the direct command and control of military units and subunits during combat operations, one of the commanders said.

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belarus, drones, troops, readiness, army, ministry of defense, training, belarusian army's western operational command, exercises, practice