https://sputnikglobe.com/20260324/eu-commission-says-postpones-submission-of-plan-to-ban-russian-oil-import-no-new-date-1123887708.html

EU Commission Says Postpones Submission of Plan to Ban Russian Oil Import, No New Date

EU Commission Says Postpones Submission of Plan to Ban Russian Oil Import, No New Date

Sputnik International

The European Commission has postponed the submission of the plan to ban the import of Russian oil, but has given no new date, European Commission Spokesperson for Climate Action and Energy Anna-Kaisa Itkonen said on Tuesday.

2026-03-24T13:29+0000

2026-03-24T13:29+0000

2026-03-24T13:29+0000

world

russia

israel

european commission

iran

us

european union (eu)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/06/1105093537_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3c1bffc89ccc91eaa2b8f025baec507a.jpg

"I do not have a new date to give [for presenting the proposal to ban imports of Russian oil completely to the EU], what I can reassure of is that we remain committed to making this proposal, the president has been very clear on this that going back to importing Russian energy would be repeating a mistake form the past," Itkonen told reporters.The escalation around Iran has led to the effective blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for oil and liquefied natural gas supplies from the Persian Gulf to global markets, and has impacted oil exports and production in the region.Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz - a key route for supplying oil and liquefied natural gas from the Persian Gulf countries to global markets - has actually stopped. As a result, fuel prices are rising in most countries around the world.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260324/us-unable-to-calm-energy-markets-and-stop-oil-price-surge---expert---1123885020.html

russia

israel

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

eu, european commission, plan, ban, russian oil, oil, us, iran