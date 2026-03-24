https://sputnikglobe.com/20260324/eu-commission-says-postpones-submission-of-plan-to-ban-russian-oil-import-no-new-date-1123887708.html
EU Commission Says Postpones Submission of Plan to Ban Russian Oil Import, No New Date
EU Commission Says Postpones Submission of Plan to Ban Russian Oil Import, No New Date
Sputnik International
The European Commission has postponed the submission of the plan to ban the import of Russian oil, but has given no new date, European Commission Spokesperson for Climate Action and Energy Anna-Kaisa Itkonen said on Tuesday.
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"I do not have a new date to give [for presenting the proposal to ban imports of Russian oil completely to the EU], what I can reassure of is that we remain committed to making this proposal, the president has been very clear on this that going back to importing Russian energy would be repeating a mistake form the past," Itkonen told reporters.The escalation around Iran has led to the effective blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for oil and liquefied natural gas supplies from the Persian Gulf to global markets, and has impacted oil exports and production in the region.Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz - a key route for supplying oil and liquefied natural gas from the Persian Gulf countries to global markets - has actually stopped. As a result, fuel prices are rising in most countries around the world.
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EU Commission Says Postpones Submission of Plan to Ban Russian Oil Import, No New Date
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Commission has postponed the submission of the plan to ban the import of Russian oil, but has given no new date, European Commission Spokesperson for Climate Action and Energy Anna-Kaisa Itkonen said on Tuesday.
"I do not have a new date to give [for presenting the proposal to ban imports of Russian oil completely to the EU], what I can reassure of is that we remain committed to making this proposal, the president has been very clear on this that going back to importing Russian energy would be repeating a mistake form the past," Itkonen told reporters.
The escalation around Iran has led to the effective blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for oil and liquefied natural gas supplies from the Persian Gulf to global markets, and has impacted oil exports and production in the region.
Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz - a key route for supplying oil and liquefied natural gas from the Persian Gulf countries to global markets - has actually stopped. As a result, fuel prices are rising in most countries around the world.