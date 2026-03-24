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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260324/us-unable-to-calm-energy-markets-and-stop-oil-price-surge---expert---1123885020.html
US Unable to Calm Energy Markets and Stop Oil Price Surge - Expert
US Unable to Calm Energy Markets and Stop Oil Price Surge - Expert
Sputnik International
Oil prices continue to rise despite Trump saying the US will postpone its attacks against Iranian energy infrastructure because the markets do not trust his words, Iraqi economic expert Omar Al-Halbousi tells Sputnik.
2026-03-24T09:25+0000
2026-03-24T09:25+0000
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The US, he explains, seems to be seeking to manipulate the markets rather than pursue actual political settlement or de-escalation. The Iranian retaliatory strikes also exposed the weakness of the protection the US extended to its allies in the Persian Gulf. Thus, the threats of Iranian retaliation against energy infrastructure in the Gulf could have played a role in restraining the US from attacking Iranian energy facilities. In the meantime, the expert predicts, the US could try to seize full control of the region through military strikes and pressure.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260323/iran-not-negotiating-with-us-fake-news-used-to-manipulate-markets---parliament-speaker-1123883559.html
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US Unable to Calm Energy Markets and Stop Oil Price Surge - Expert

09:25 GMT 24.03.2026
© AP Photo / Richard DrewExxonMobil logo
ExxonMobil logo - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.03.2026
© AP Photo / Richard Drew
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Oil prices continue to rise despite Trump saying the US will postpone its attacks against Iranian energy infrastructure because the markets do not trust his words, Iraqi economic expert Omar Al-Halbousi tells Sputnik.
The US, he explains, seems to be seeking to manipulate the markets rather than pursue actual political settlement or de-escalation.
“Markets and traders know the true worth of such statements,” Al-Halbousi says. “They are not meant to resolve the problem, but to achieve a temporary stabilization and to ease tensions among the US allies.”
The Iranian retaliatory strikes also exposed the weakness of the protection the US extended to its allies in the Persian Gulf. Thus, the threats of Iranian retaliation against energy infrastructure in the Gulf could have played a role in restraining the US from attacking Iranian energy facilities.
In the meantime, the expert predicts, the US could try to seize full control of the region through military strikes and pressure.
Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Iran Not Negotiating With US, Fake News Used to Manipulate Markets - Parliament Speaker
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