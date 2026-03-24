https://sputnikglobe.com/20260324/us-unable-to-calm-energy-markets-and-stop-oil-price-surge---expert---1123885020.html

US Unable to Calm Energy Markets and Stop Oil Price Surge - Expert

US Unable to Calm Energy Markets and Stop Oil Price Surge - Expert

Sputnik International

Oil prices continue to rise despite Trump saying the US will postpone its attacks against Iranian energy infrastructure because the markets do not trust his words, Iraqi economic expert Omar Al-Halbousi tells Sputnik.

2026-03-24T09:25+0000

2026-03-24T09:25+0000

2026-03-24T09:25+0000

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The US, he explains, seems to be seeking to manipulate the markets rather than pursue actual political settlement or de-escalation. The Iranian retaliatory strikes also exposed the weakness of the protection the US extended to its allies in the Persian Gulf. Thus, the threats of Iranian retaliation against energy infrastructure in the Gulf could have played a role in restraining the US from attacking Iranian energy facilities. In the meantime, the expert predicts, the US could try to seize full control of the region through military strikes and pressure.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260323/iran-not-negotiating-with-us-fake-news-used-to-manipulate-markets---parliament-speaker-1123883559.html

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